Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara has gazetted Executive Order 001 relocating the House of Assembly to the Auditorium, Admin Block of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara said the current state of the chamber was unsafe and constituted a threat to the lives of the staff and members of the House of Assembly.

Fubara cited the burning of the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Assembly as the reason for the relocation Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

The gazette was dated December 14th, 2023, after the state house of assembly was set ablaze on October 29th, 2023, The Nation reports.

The governor cited the burning of the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Assembly as the reason for the relocation.

He said:

“Now, therefore, I, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State, this 30th Day of October, 2023, pursuant to the powers vested in me under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hereby issue, order and direct that all proceedings and business of the Rivers State House of Assembly shall temporarily take place at the auditorium, Admin Block, Government House, Port Harcourt, until the repairs, renovation and reconstruction of the chambers of Rivers State House of Assembly”.

Source: Legit.ng