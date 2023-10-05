Erica Mena's children: Get to know her sons and daughter

Erica Mena is a reality TV personality, actress, former video vixen and model. Her fame skyrocketed following her appearance on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York from 2011 to 2015. In addition to her TV personality and modelling career, her personal life has been a subject of interest among her fans, with many seeking to know more about Erica Mena's children.

Legend Brian Samuels photographed while walking (L), Erica's daughter Safire smiling (C) and King Javien in a red T-shirt with his dad. Photo: @ericamena, @raul.ts on Instagram (modified by author)

Erica Mena was born on 8 November 1987 in Newburgh, New York, United States. As a video vixen, Erica appeared in hip-hop music videos such as So Paid by Akon and Yo (Excuse Me Miss) by Chris Brown. Her children have gained public attention due to her popularity. Discover lesser-known facts about Erica Mena's kids.

Full name Erica Jasmin Mena Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1987 Age 35 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Newburgh, New York, United States Current residence Bronx, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Brian Mena Mother Sonia Mena Siblings 7 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Safaree Samuels Children 3 School Newburgh Free Academy Profession Actress, model, reality TV personality Instagram @ericamena

Who are Erica Mena's children?

The reality TV star has three children: King Javen Conde, Safire Majesty Samuels and Legend Brian Samuels. She shares the kids with her ex-husband, American rapper Safaree Samuels, and Raul Conde (ex-boyfriend). Below are more details about the celebrity kids.

King Javien Conde

King Javien Conde is Erica Conde's first son. He was born on 1 March 2007 in New York, United States. He is 16 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

King Javen's father is Raul Conde, an American rapper and music video director. Raul rose to stardom as a member of a famous hip-hop group, Fat Joel's Terror Squad.

Javien's parents started dating in the mid-2000s, and in 2011, they parted ways after making headlines in 2011 when a video of Erica kicking Raul in the streets went viral. They reconciled in 2013 but later broke up again. According to Erica, the relationship was abusive.

Safire Majesty Samuels

Erica's daughter posing for a photo dressed in a white dress (L) and in a pink-dotted black top (R). Photo: @ericamena on Instagram (modified by author)

Safire Majesty Samuels is the only daughter of the American reality TV star. Safire was born on 3 February 2020. She is three years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. Her father is Safaree Lloyd Samuels, a rapper and reality star cast from the VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Safire's parents met in 2017 after participating in VH1's TV show, Scared Famous. However, they made their relationship public in 2018. In 2019, they got engaged, and in the same year, they exchanged their wedding vows. Their marriage did not last long, as they divorced in 2022.

Legend Brian Samuels

Erica's second son, Legend Brian Samuels, dressed in a flowery shirt and shorts (L) and black and white sports shoes (R). Photo: @ericamena on Instagram (modified by author)

Erica Mena's son, Legend, was born on 28 June 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. He is two years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Cancer. He is Erica's second child with the American rapper Safaree Samuels. Her parents had already separated at the time he was born.

FAQs

Who is Erica Mena? She is a well-known reality TV personality, actor, model and former video vixen. How old is Erica Mena? She is 35 years old as of October 2023. How many children does Erica Mena have? As of October 2023, the model has three children—two sons and a daughter. Who is Erica Mena's first son? Her first son is called King Javien Conde. Who are Erica Mena's baby daddies? She has two baby daddies, Raul Conde and Safaree Samuels. Does Erica Mena have a daughter? Yes, she has a daughter called Safire Majesty Samuels. What is Erica Mena's height? The model is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Where does Erica Mena's family live? The family reportedly resides in the Bronx, New York, United States.

Erica Mena's children have won the attention of many people due to Erica's popularity as a reality TV star. She is a mother of three, two sons and a daughter. Mena resides with her kids in the Bronx, New York, United States.

