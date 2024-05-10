BREAKING: Mbappe Announces Departure From PSG In Emotional Video
- French striker, Kylian Mbappe, has confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
- 25-year-old striker said he will play his last home game for PSG at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, May 12
- Mbappe said he will not extend his contract at PSG and his adventure will come to an end in a few weeks
Paris, France - 25-year-old French striker, Kylian Mbappe, has announced that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.
Mbappe announced his PSG exit in a video which has now gone viral on Friday evening, May 10.
Mbappe confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit
Mbappe announced his departure in a video posted on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @KMbappe
Confirming his exit from PSG, he said:
"I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.
"I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. It's a lot of emotion; many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club - one of the best in the world - which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure; to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history - some of the greatest champions; to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well, with all the glory and the mistakes I've made."
Mbappe ‘signs contract with Real Madrid’
Legit.ng earlier reported that Mbappe reportedly reached an agreement and signed a contract with Real Madrid.
The French striker and Real Madrid reached an agreement two weeks ago and he will become a player of the Spanish giant on July 1.
The transfer sage which started in 2017 is finally set to come to an end seven years later.
