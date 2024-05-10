French striker, Kylian Mbappe, has confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season

25-year-old striker said he will play his last home game for PSG at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, May 12

Mbappe said he will not extend his contract at PSG and his adventure will come to an end in a few weeks

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Paris, France - 25-year-old French striker, Kylian Mbappe, has announced that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Mbappe announced his PSG exit in a video which has now gone viral on Friday evening, May 10.

Kylian Mbappe confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit Photo credit: Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit

Mbappe announced his departure in a video posted on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @KMbappe

Confirming his exit from PSG, he said:

"I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.

"I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. It's a lot of emotion; many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club - one of the best in the world - which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure; to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history - some of the greatest champions; to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well, with all the glory and the mistakes I've made."

