Nigerian show promoter and artist Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, recently stirred reactions online with a post he shared on his page about Naira Marley.

Sam Larry has been in the news a lot recently due to his alleged connections to Mohbad's death. In a recent post, Larry showed once again how much of a loyal friend he is to his colleague, Naira Marley.

Embattled show promoter Sam Larry goes all out to celebrate his pal, Naira Marley as he turns 32.

The show promoter showered Naira Marley with prayers as he turned a year older. However, some of the wordings of Sam Larry's post celebrating Naira stirred reactions from netizens.

Sam Larry wishes Naira divine help

In the birthday post dedicated to Naira Marley, Sam Larry took time out to send special prayers to the singer about his current situation.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Naira Marley was cancelled by netizens over his alleged involvement in Mohbad's untimely demise.

Netizens had called for the boycott of Naira Marley's songs and everything related to his record label.

See Sam Larry's post celebrating Naira Marley on his 33rd birthday:

Reactions trail Sam Larry's post celebrating Naira

Here are some of the comments that trailed Sam Larry's post celebrating Naira Marley on his birthday:

@geriboot_9:

"U NO GO SEE NEXT YEAR CELEBRATE."

@officialbaami:

"How I wish say Sam Larry Get Fatal accident and Doctor say dem go Amputate him two legs God nothing is impossible for you to do let him be a victim>>>> someone please say Amen."

@otosln:

"Happy birthday Egbon nla ASSASIN CREED Tiwa."

@blaavk_ikaaa:

"Yoruba film dey lie for person Mohbad suppose don ki** this werey."

@marylockwood79263:

"I just dey pray make god carry una come ikd , ahhhhh iku payin niyen."

@raymon_natural:

"Samlarry tiwa, eni ti mentor mii ba pa, Apa gbee."

@kalonji21113:

"Apayan celebrant."

@dkokoman:

"Killer is that you. Lol."

@tasttae:

"Una bad ooo. Which one be assassin creed again."

@kattymilli9:

"Asarailu pupa."

@bahdboiclev:

"OTP NKO?"

@haywire110:

"Koniragba fun eyin mejeji."

Rexxie hails Sam Larry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rexxie opened up about Sam Larry during a chat on Echoroom.

According to Rexxie, Sam Larry is a good person and does not quarrel with him.

He called him an elder brother. However, he avoided speaking about Naira Marley in the video.

