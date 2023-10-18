Rachel (Raquel) Leviss’ age, height, parents, net worth

Rachel (Raquel) Leviss is a reality television personality, model, social media influencer, and philanthropist from the United States. She is widely recognised for participating in the reality TV series Vanderpump Rules. What is Rachel (Raquel) Leviss’ age? Learn more about the American celebrity.

Raquel, wearing a pink hat (L), the model poses for a photo in a black cap (R). Photo: @rachelleviss on Instagram (modified by author)

Raquel Leviss began her career as a model in 2010. She later won the 2016 Miss Sonoma County pageant. The American model is also famous on various social platforms, including Instagram. Read Raquel Leviss' bio to discover more details about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

What is Rachel (Raquel) Leviss’ age?

Raquel Leviss' age is 29 years old as of 2023. The American celebrity was born on 12 September 1994. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where is Raquel Leviss from? Raquel was born Rachel Savannah Leviss in Thousand Oaks, California, United States. She grew up with her two older half-siblings from her mother’s side. They are Kate Couture-Moncure and David. Kate is a real estate agent and former professional makeup artist.

Raquel Leviss' parents are Carey Leviss and Susan Couture. However, she was adopted at birth by her aunt, Laura Martin. Laura reportedly works as a home stager.

Educational background

The American reality TV personality attended Newbury Park High School. She later studied Kinesiology, focusing on pre-occupational therapy at Sonoma State University. She graduated from the institution in 2018 with a bachelor of science degree in the same course.

Career

Leviss is an American model and reality TV personality. She began her modelling career in 2010. However, she came into the limelight in 2016 after she competed and won the 2016 Miss Sonoma County pageant. The beauty queen later participated in the 2020 Miss Malibu/Miss Beverly Hills pageant in October 2019.

As a model, she has participated in various makeup and sports brand campaigns like InifinitySun, Boohoo, Bohme, and Simona. The American celebrity has also been featured in magazines such as Maxim and Elle. Furthermore, she has worked for reputable companies, including Porsche USA, Grande Cosmetics, and L’Oreal.

Rachel is also a reality television star. She appeared in the Bravo reality TV series Vanderpump Rules. She is also famous for her appearance in the TV series Dish Nation and Extra. Raquel has also been featured in a podcast series titled Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The famous American model is a prominent philanthropist and has supported various organisations like the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Raquel is also popular on Instagram, with over 633 thousand followers as of this writing. Her X (Twitter) account has over 37 thousand followers, while her Facebook account has over 2.6 thousand followers.

What is Raquel Leviss' net worth?

Rachel has an alleged net worth of about $500 thousand. Her primary source of income is her career as a model, reality TV star, and social media influencer.

Is Raquel Leviss dating anyone?

She is seemingly single at the moment. However, she was previously in a relationship with James Kennedy, a British DJ and music producer. The ex-partners got engaged in May 2021 after dating for nearly five years. However, they ended their relationship in December 2021.

In March 2023, Raquel was said to have contributed to the break up of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, her fellow Vanderpump Rules co-stars. This was after Tom allegedly cheated on Ariana with Raquel.

What is Raquel Leviss’ height?

The social media star is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms). Her body measurements are 34-27-38 inches (86-69-97 centimetres).

FAQs

Rachel (Raquel) Leviss’ age is 29 years old as of 2023, as she was born on 12 September 1994. Raquel is an American reality TV personality and model. She is famous for participating in the TV series Vanderpump Rules.

