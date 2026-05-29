A UK-based Nigerian man shared surprising academic differences between himself and his manager while working at a major company

Man reflected on how skills and practical experience appeared more valued than qualifications in the UK

His comparison between Nigerian education and foreign workplace culture sparked debate among social media users online

A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has sparked discussions on social media after sharing his experience working under a boss whose academic qualifications were far below his own.

The man, identified on X as @Timeyin1, reflected on the differences between how skills and qualifications are valued abroad compared to Nigeria.

A Nigerian man based in UK shares his observation with the connection of academic qualifications and employment in both countries. Photo credit: @Timeyin1/X

Source: Twitter

Man compares Nigeria academic qualifications to UK

In a post that attracted significant attention online, he revealed that he worked as a Business Analyst at a major company in the UK. According to him, his manager, who headed the Business Intelligence team, possessed only secondary school qualifications.

The disclosure surprised him because he held multiple academic and professional qualifications, including a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and several chartered certifications obtained in Nigeria.

Sharing his thoughts, he said in the X post:

"In the UK, I worked as a Business Analyst in a major company. My boss, who managed the Business Intelligence team, only had secondary school qualifications.

Meanwhile, I had BSc, Master’s, chartered certifications and all the “paper qualifications” from Naija.

The difference? Abroad, they care more about what you can actually do and the value you bring to the table.

He told me he started apprenticeship at 16.

At 16, I was still asking my mum for transport money to school 😅

Sometimes I really think our system prepares people more for exams than for real industry."

Reactions as UK-based Nigerian man shares story

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users to the man's story. Some of the comments are below.

@TheLowkeyMummy said:

"You are right about our system. It prepares people more for exams than for real industry.

Experience matters more in UK than qualifications because they believe they can train you on the job."

@Databykelly said:

"Great post man, looking forward to learning from you."

@Johnamosuam said:

"How many companies or schools can absorb the number of secondary school graduates into paid apprenticeships? There are a lot of things wrong with Naija, and they're all interwoven."

See his X post below:

Former assistant lecturer mentions his salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former assistant lecturer in a Nigerian university took to social media to share his salary and experience.

Source: Legit.ng