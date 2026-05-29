Suspected assailants fatally attacked and killed a 30-year-old decorator, Esohe Aigbe, in Benin City

Aigbe was killed while assisting at a burial ceremony decoration

Edo State Police confirmed an ongoing investigation, with one suspect already in custody

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benin City, Edo State - Suspected assailants hacked a 30-year-old decorator, Esohe Aigbe, to death in Benin City, Edo State.

‎The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at Ojo Street in the Ogida area of Benin City.

Aigbe was attacked at a burial ceremony she attended to assist a friend in decorating the venue.

As reported by The Punch, a source said Aigbe had completed the decoration work and was still at the venue when the assailants attacked her with a machete.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons, the source said:

‎“The deceased was attacked with a machete at the venue of the burial, where she went to do a decorating job. After the attack, the perpetrators left hurriedly.

‎”Some good Samaritans rushed to the scene and rushed her to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where she died due to the deep matchet cut.”

‎Contacted by phone, the Edo State Police Command’s

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the unfortunate incident.

Ikoedem said the command is aware of the murder case in the ancient city.

‎“I’m aware of a murder case in the area. We already have one suspect in our custody, and the investigation is still ongoing as I speak to you.”

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Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the tragedy struck on Saturday, March 8, 2025, in the Ijede area of the Ikorodu local government area of Lagos State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship aspirant, Oluwatosin Onamade, was hacked to death by gunmen.

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Source: Legit.ng