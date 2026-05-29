LASU’s Team Von Mises advanced to the finals of the 2026 Heirs Insurance Hackathon after emerging from a pool of more than 500 applications nationwide

The students developed StruLink AI, a vehicle damage assessment platform created to improve insurance claims processing through technology-driven solutions

Kehinde Fodunrin, Yusuf Mayowa, and Eniola Adekoya finished as second runner-up, placing LASU among the standout institutions at the competition

Three students of Lagos State University’s Faculty of Engineering have earned national recognition after finishing as second runner-up at the 2026 Heirs Insurance Hackathon.

In a report shared by LASU Life, a student-led media platform at Lagos State University, the competition drew more than 500 applications from students across the country.

LASU engineering students display their second runner-up recognition after the national hackathon. Photo: X/lasulife

Source: Twitter

LASU’s Team Von Mises secured a place in the final stage alongside representatives from four other institutions before clinching a top-three finish.

The team members are Kehinde Fodunrin, a 400-level Aerospace Engineering student, Yusuf Mayowa of the Mechanical Engineering Department, and Eniola Adekoya, also a 400-level Aerospace Engineering student.

What is StruLink AI Platform?

Their project, StruLink AI, is a digital vehicle damage assessment platform developed to improve insurance claims processing through automated technology solutions, LASU Life reported.

The LASU representatives developed an AI-powered vehicle damage assessment platform.. Photo: FB/LASU

Source: Getty Images

The innovation was designed to help insurance firms assess vehicle damage more efficiently while reducing delays often associated with claims verification. The solution also reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in the insurance and mobility sectors.

The achievement has drawn praise within the university community, with many describing it as another example of the quality of innovation emerging from LASU’s Epe Campus.

How LASU students excelled nationally

Team Von Mises advanced through several stages of the contest after presenting their proposal and demonstrating the practical value of the platform before judges and industry stakeholders.

Observers at the event noted the students’ ability to combine engineering knowledge with real-world problem-solving. Their performance placed LASU among the standout institutions at the competition.

The students were also commended for their persistence and teamwork throughout the hackathon process. Their success adds to the growing list of accomplishments by LASU students in technology and innovation-driven competitions.

“Through dedication, resilience, and a strong commitment to innovation, they continue to showcase the potential of LASU students on competitive platforms.”

LASU bags N25m admission award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State University (LASU) has added another national recognition to its growing list of achievements after receiving a N25 million award from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board for its performance in the admission process.

The institution received the prize during the 2026 JAMB Policy Meeting held in Abuja as part of the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Awards for the 2025 admission year.

Source: Legit.ng