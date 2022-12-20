Global site navigation

Local editions

Hunter Doohan's biography: age, family, movies and TV shows
Сelebrity biographies

Hunter Doohan's biography: age, family, movies and TV shows

by  Ryan Omondi

Hunter Doohan is an American actor, writer, film director, and social media personality. He is known for appearing in several movies and TV series, but he recently gained more prominence for portraying Tyler Galpin in the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday.

Hunter Doohan
Photo: @hunterdoohan on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Actor Hunter Doohan thrives in the film industry, having appeared in about 24 films and TV series. He is also an Instagram sensation boasting millions of followers on the platform. He is married to Fielder Jewett, and they have been together since 2015.

Profile summary

Full nameHunter Doohan
GenderMale
Date of birth19 January 1994
Age28 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signCapricorn
Place of birthFort Smith, Arkansas, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityQueer
Height in feet5'11"
Height in centimetres180
Weight in pounds161
Weight in kilograms73
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
MotherAngie Harper Carmichael
FatherPeter Leslie Doohan
Siblings1
Relationship statusMarried
PartnerFielder Jewett
ProfessionActor, writer, film director
Net worth$400 thousand
Instagram@hunterdoohan
TikTok@iamhunterdoohan

Read also

Georgie Farmer's biography: who is the breakout star of Wednesday?

Hunter Doohan’s biography

The actor was born and raised in Fort Smith, Arkansas, USA. Hunter Doohan’s parents are Angie Harper Carmichael and the late Peter Leslie Doohan. His father, a professional tennis coach, passed away in 2017, while his mother works as a weight loss consultant in North Carolina, USA.

Who are Hunter Doohan’s siblings? He grew up alongside his older brother John, a professional tennis player.

How old is Hunter Doohan?

Hunter Doohan’s age is 28 years as of 2022. He was born on 19 January 1994. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Hunter Doohan do for a living?

He is an actor, writer, film director, and social media personality. The entertainer is an Instagram celebrity boasting more than 3.3 million followers on the platform as of this writing. He is also on TikTok with a considerable following but rarely uploads content on the platform.

Read also

Chris Olsen's biography: age, birthday, family, boyfriend

Hunter Doohan’s movies and TV shows

He commenced his acting career in 2012, appearing in Lost Pursuit as Dreamer. He has made significant headways in his film career and has about 24 acting credits. Here are the movies and TV series he has been featured in.

YearMovies and TV seriesRole
2022WednesdayTyler Galpin
2022Ringing RocksAnson
2021Last Patrol on OkinawaPvt. Jimmy 'Fish' Morris
2020-2021Your HonorAdam Desiato
2019-2020Truth Be ToldTeenage Warren
2019Aware I’m RareEvan
2019What/IfTyler
2019SchooledMatt Ryan
2019Where We DisappearIvan
2018SoundwavesBen Boyles
2018Cagney and LaceySean Ward
2018WestworldTeenage Warren
2018Dirty BombRobert
2017Step Into: Miss Laura’sLevi
2017Far from the Tree
2016After You’ve GoneCraig
2016Mosh OperaRobbie
2016Coffee House ChronicleOwen
2015Coffee House ChronicleOwen
2015It’s Supposed to be HealthyJosh
2015The Other Client ListLemonade Man
2014Rhonda and RubyDamon
2013GraceTom
2012Lost PursuitDreamer

Read also

Maverick Baker’s biography: age, height, brother, girlfriend

Besides acting, he is credited with writing three short films, Far from the Tree, After You’ve Gone, and It’s Supposed to be Healthy. He worked on Travel and Far from the Tree as a film director.

How much is Hunter Doohan worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $400 thousand. His successful career in the film industry is his primary source of income.

Is Hunter Doohan gay?

Yes, the actor is gay. He discovered his sexuality in high school after watching the movie Will & Grace with his then-girlfriend.

Who is Hunter Doohan’s boyfriend? The actor started dating Fielder Jewett in 2015 when they met on a dating app and engaged on 31 December 2020. The couple tied the knot in June 2022 and is still together. Hunter Doohan’s husband is a film producer.

Read also

Dana Isaiah’s biography: what is known about Jordin Sparks’ husband?

How tall is Hunter Doohan?

The American entertainer stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 161 pounds (73 kilograms).

Fast facts about Hunter Doohan

  1. When is Hunter Doohan’s birthday? He marks his birthday on 19 January.
  2. Is Hunter Doohan related to James Doohan? Despite having the same surname, they are not related.
  3. Who are members of Hunter Doohan's family? His brother is John, and his mother is Angie Harper Carmichael. His father, Peter Leslie, passed away in 2017.
  4. Where is Hunter Doohan from? He hails from Fort Smith, Arkansas, USA, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.
  5. What is Hunter Doohan’s profession? He is an actor, writer, and film director. He is also a social media personality with a massive following on Instagram.
  6. How much is Hunter Doohan worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $400 thousand.
  7. Who is Hunter Doohan’s girlfriend? He is not dating any lady and is married to his husband, Fielder Jewett.
  8. What is Hunter Doohan’s height? His height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).

Read also

Tk Kirkland’s biography: age, height, birthday, wife, net worth

Hunter Doohan is an established entertainer and boasts approximately 24 acting credits. He has also written and directed a few films. The Arkansas native is married to his longtime partner Fielder Jewett.

READ ALSO: Collins Tuohy’s biography: what is known about Michael Oher’s sister?

Legit.ng recently published Collins Tuohy’s biography. She is an American public speaker, actress, and entrepreneur. She is also recognised as the sister of former American football player Michael Oher.

The actress hails from Memphis, Tennessee, USA. She has four acting credits and is best known for her appearance in The Blind Side as Lily Collins. Tuohy is an entrepreneur and owns multiple companies. Is she married? Find out about her professional and personal life in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel