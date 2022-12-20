Hunter Doohan's biography: age, family, movies and TV shows

Hunter Doohan is an American actor, writer, film director, and social media personality. He is known for appearing in several movies and TV series, but he recently gained more prominence for portraying Tyler Galpin in the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday.

Actor Hunter Doohan thrives in the film industry, having appeared in about 24 films and TV series. He is also an Instagram sensation boasting millions of followers on the platform. He is married to Fielder Jewett, and they have been together since 2015.

Profile summary

Full name Hunter Doohan Gender Male Date of birth 19 January 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Fort Smith, Arkansas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Angie Harper Carmichael Father Peter Leslie Doohan Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Fielder Jewett Profession Actor, writer, film director Net worth $400 thousand Instagram @hunterdoohan TikTok @iamhunterdoohan

Hunter Doohan’s biography

The actor was born and raised in Fort Smith, Arkansas, USA. Hunter Doohan’s parents are Angie Harper Carmichael and the late Peter Leslie Doohan. His father, a professional tennis coach, passed away in 2017, while his mother works as a weight loss consultant in North Carolina, USA.

Who are Hunter Doohan’s siblings? He grew up alongside his older brother John, a professional tennis player.

How old is Hunter Doohan?

Hunter Doohan’s age is 28 years as of 2022. He was born on 19 January 1994. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Hunter Doohan do for a living?

He is an actor, writer, film director, and social media personality. The entertainer is an Instagram celebrity boasting more than 3.3 million followers on the platform as of this writing. He is also on TikTok with a considerable following but rarely uploads content on the platform.

Hunter Doohan’s movies and TV shows

He commenced his acting career in 2012, appearing in Lost Pursuit as Dreamer. He has made significant headways in his film career and has about 24 acting credits. Here are the movies and TV series he has been featured in.

Year Movies and TV series Role 2022 Wednesday Tyler Galpin 2022 Ringing Rocks Anson 2021 Last Patrol on Okinawa Pvt. Jimmy 'Fish' Morris 2020-2021 Your Honor Adam Desiato 2019-2020 Truth Be Told Teenage Warren 2019 Aware I’m Rare Evan 2019 What/If Tyler 2019 Schooled Matt Ryan 2019 Where We Disappear Ivan 2018 Soundwaves Ben Boyles 2018 Cagney and Lacey Sean Ward 2018 Westworld Teenage Warren 2018 Dirty Bomb Robert 2017 Step Into: Miss Laura’s Levi 2017 Far from the Tree 2016 After You’ve Gone Craig 2016 Mosh Opera Robbie 2016 Coffee House Chronicle Owen 2015 Coffee House Chronicle Owen 2015 It’s Supposed to be Healthy Josh 2015 The Other Client List Lemonade Man 2014 Rhonda and Ruby Damon 2013 Grace Tom 2012 Lost Pursuit Dreamer

Besides acting, he is credited with writing three short films, Far from the Tree, After You’ve Gone, and It’s Supposed to be Healthy. He worked on Travel and Far from the Tree as a film director.

How much is Hunter Doohan worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $400 thousand. His successful career in the film industry is his primary source of income.

Is Hunter Doohan gay?

Yes, the actor is gay. He discovered his sexuality in high school after watching the movie Will & Grace with his then-girlfriend.

Who is Hunter Doohan’s boyfriend? The actor started dating Fielder Jewett in 2015 when they met on a dating app and engaged on 31 December 2020. The couple tied the knot in June 2022 and is still together. Hunter Doohan’s husband is a film producer.

How tall is Hunter Doohan?

The American entertainer stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 161 pounds (73 kilograms).

Fast facts about Hunter Doohan

When is Hunter Doohan’s birthday? He marks his birthday on 19 January. Is Hunter Doohan related to James Doohan? Despite having the same surname, they are not related. Who are members of Hunter Doohan's family? His brother is John, and his mother is Angie Harper Carmichael. His father, Peter Leslie, passed away in 2017. Where is Hunter Doohan from? He hails from Fort Smith, Arkansas, USA, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. What is Hunter Doohan’s profession? He is an actor, writer, and film director. He is also a social media personality with a massive following on Instagram. How much is Hunter Doohan worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $400 thousand. Who is Hunter Doohan’s girlfriend? He is not dating any lady and is married to his husband, Fielder Jewett. What is Hunter Doohan’s height? His height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).

Hunter Doohan is an established entertainer and boasts approximately 24 acting credits. He has also written and directed a few films. The Arkansas native is married to his longtime partner Fielder Jewett.

