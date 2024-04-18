Benji Gregory's net worth: what happened to him, and where is he now?

Only a few people get the chance to star in Hollywood films at a young age, as Benji Gregory did. He started a promising acting career at a tender age and was featured in multiple movies and TV series, including ALF, Never Forget, Amazing Stories, and Punky Brewster. How much is he worth now, and where is the American ex-actor today?

Ex-actor Benji Gregory standing in front of kitchen cabinets (L). Gregory sitting on a wooden chair outside a house (R). Photo: @benji_gregory on Instagram (modified by author)

Benji Gregory’s acting career spanned over two decades with 17 acting credits. He joined the US Navy but left the military service after only two years. Not much is known about what he does today, but he reportedly lives in Arizona, US and is allegedly married.

Profile summary

Full name Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg Gender Male Date of birth 26 May 1978 Age 45 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Peoria, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Blue Mother Manny Father Patti Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Sarah Gregory Profession Former actor, ex-US Navy officer Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Benji Gregory’s biography

Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg was born to his parents, Manny and Patti, in Los Angeles, California, United States. He was raised alongside two siblings: an older sister, Becky and a younger brother, Matthew.

He reportedly hails from a family of actors, as his father, uncle, and sister were all into acting. His grandmother was his agent during his acting career.

As for his education, he pursued a course at the Academy of Art College in 2000. He expressed his interest in working in the entertainment industry but did not want to continue as an actor.

How old is Benji Gregory now?

The California-born former actor is 45 years old as of April 2024. He was born on 26 May 1978. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Five facts about Benji Gregory. Photo: @benji_gregory on Instagram (modified by author)

Career

Benjamin Gregory Hertzberg began his acting journey at a young age. He reportedly started auditioning and landing acting roles when he was five. His acting debut was in 1977 when he was featured in the television series Fantasy Island. He is best recognised for portraying Brian Tanner in the family-comedy TV series ALF.

According to his IMDb profile, Benji Gregory's acting career lasted approximately 27 years and included about 17 credits. Here is a list of his acting roles.

Film/TV Series Year Role ALF 1986 – 2004 Brian Tanner Once Upon a Forest 1993 Edgar (voice) Back to the Future 1992 Voice Lady Against the Odds 1992 Newspaper Boy Never Forget 1991 Kenny Mermelstein Murphy Brown 1991 Brian Fantastic Max 1988 - 1989 Voice Pound Puppies 1987 Andy Alf Loves a Mystery 1987 Kid Cameron Jumpin’ Jack Flash 1986 Harry Carlson Jr. The Magical World of Disney 1986 R.E Davis Thompson’s Last Run 1986 Little John The Twilight Zone 1985 Boy Amazing Stories 1985 Sam Punky Brewster 1985 Dash The A-Team 1984 Eric Fantasy Island 1977

He reportedly quit acting after the TV series ALF was cancelled. While talking to People about the prospects of his acting career, he said:

I’d like to work in the entertainment industry, but I’m not sure as what. Definitely not acting.

Where is Benji Gregory now?

The former ALF actor resides in Peoria, Arizona, United States, and he has not disclosed what he does for a living. According to his Instagram page, he has bipolar and major depression disorder. He is also a dog lover and loves travelling and going for late-night runs.

Benji Gregory’s net worth

According to Amazon Web Services and Superstars Culture, the former American actor’s net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $5 million. Earnings from his career are believed to be his primary income source.

Who is Benji Gregory's family?

Ex-actor Benji Gregory is allegedly married to Sarah Gregory. The couple exchanged marriage vows in 2006. Benji and Sarah reportedly met while Benji was studying at the Academy of Art College in 2000.

What happened to Benji Gregory?

In an interview on the Splat From The Past podcast, he revealed that after wrapping up his acting career, he joined the US Navy in 2003 as an Aerographer's Mates. However, he was relieved of his duties after a couple of years due to his struggles with mental health.

Fast facts about Benji Gregory

Who was the boy in ALF? Benji Gregory was the youngest actor in the TV series. He portrayed Brian Tanner. Where is Benji Gregory in 2024? It is unknown what the ex-actor is up to after he quit acting and was discontinued from the military service. He reportedly lives in Peoria, Arizona, United States. What is Benji Gregory known for? He is recognised for starring in several Hollywood movies, including ALF, Never Forget, Murphy Brown, and Amazing Stories. How much is Benji Gregory worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Is Benji Gregory married? He is allegedly married to his long-time girlfriend, Sarah Hall. Their romantic relationship started when he was at the Academy of Art College in 2000. Why did Benji Gregory quit acting? He reportedly quit acting due to burnout. How tall is Benji Gregory? His height is approximately 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres.

Benji Gregory’s childhood films and TV series warmed the hearts of many people who grew up watching them. Even though he quit acting, his roles are memorable, having been featured in approximately 17 films and TV series. He resides in Peoria, Arizona, United States, and allegedly married Sarah Gregory.

