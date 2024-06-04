Paul Ratliff's bio: Maggie Siff's husband behind the spotlight

Paul Ratliff was a former American design strategist, therapist, innovation consultant, and specialised psychologist focusing on mental health. He is widely recognised as the late husband of Maggie Siff. His wife is an American actress best known for her roles in Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, and Billions.

Maggie Siff at Build Studio on 17 May 2019 (L). Paul Ratliff at The Shrine Expo Hall on 29 January 2017 in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Gary Gershoff, Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Maggie Siff’s husband, Paul Ratliff, came into the spotlight following his marriage to the American actress. Maggie and Paul were married for over a decade until Paul died in 2021. The pair tied the knot in October 2012 and had a daughter together. Even though Paul was married to a popular Hollywood personality, he maintained a relatively low profile, sparking curiosity among many.

Profile summary

Full name Paul Ratliff Gender Male Date of death December 2021 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Maggie Siff Children 1 Education Wesleyan University, Pacifica Graduate Institute Profession Psychologist, mental health practitioner

Who is Paul Ratliff?

The late celebrity husband was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

After graduating high school, he attended Wesleyan University and graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1988. He also obtained a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute in 2018.

Why is Paul Ratliff famous?

Fast five facts about Paul Ratliff. Photo: Jason Carter Rinaldi/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Paul came into the spotlight as Maggie Siff's husband. He was a private person who kept his life away from the limelight. However, he occasionally appeared alongside his wife in various public events. In 2017, they attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards cocktail reception at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Paul was a psychologist and mental health practitioner. He was a certified marriage and family therapist at the Erika Malm Collective in New York. He helped people navigate relationships and mental health complexities.

Before that, Paul had a varied career as an actor and later became a consultant and strategist. He worked as an understander at E-lab between 1995 and 1997. While there, he administrated ethnographic research projects with commercial design applications in the automotive, beauty, electronic goods, and health industries.

From 1998, he was part of Sapient's research think tank and was in charge of research planning and projects. He also worked as a design strategist and innovation consultant at Johnson & Johnson. He primarily conducted and managed ethnographic research projects in the automotive, telecommunications, electronic goods, and health and beauty industries.

How did Paul Ratliff and Maggie Siff meet?

Maggie Siff at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on 15 September 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Paul and Maggie met through email while she was shooting Sons of Anarchy and soon began dating. The pair tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed their firstborn daughter, Lucy, in 2014. In a 2013 interview with Us Weekly, Maggie expressed her excitement to see Ratliff as a dad. She said:

He's going to be a great dad, I know he is. He is very very sweet and fun so he plays a lot of games and he'll just make the baby laugh a lot. He's very good-natured. Way better-natured than I am! He laughs a lot, we have such a good time.

For their first wedding anniversary, Paul presented Maggie with all their email correspondence printed and bound as a book.

Paul Ratliff’s wife is an American actress renowned for her work in both television and film. She gained widespread recognition for her roles in popular TV series such as Mad Men, where she played Rachel Menken, and Sons of Anarchy, portraying Dr. Tara Knowles. Siff is also known for her roles as Wendy Rhoades in the Showtime series Billions.

FAQs

Who is Maggie Siff's husband? His name was Paul Ratliff, a psychologist and mental health practitioner. Where is Paul Ratliff from? He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What was Paul Ratliff's nationality? He was an American national. Did Paul Ratliff have children? He had one daughter named Lucy. What was the cause of Paul Ratliff’s death? The celebrity spouse succumbed to brain cancer. Is Paul Ratliff alive? The celebrity spouse passed away in December 2021 after battling brain cancer.

Paul Ratliff was a psychologist and mental health practitioner from the United States of America. He came into the spotlight as the husband of actress Maggie Siff. The pair tied the knot in October 2012 and welcomed their daughter, Lucy, in 2014. Paul Ratliff succumbed to brain cancer in December 2021.

Legit.ng recently published Dolph Lundgren’s biography. He is a Swedish-American actor, martial artist, and director known for appearing in Masters of the Universe, Universal Soldier, and Rocky IV. He was born on 3 November 1957 in Spånga, Stockholm, Sweden, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Dolph Lundgren began his career as a martial artist before finding his feet in acting. He has been featured in over 100 films and TV series and has been acting for over three decades. He is believed to have acquired significant wealth in his acting career. Discover his net worth and more details about his career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng