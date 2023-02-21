Morgan Eastwood’s biography: who is Clint Eastwood’s daughter?

Who is Morgan Eastwood? She is a rising actress, model, reality television personality, and producer from the United States. She is best known as the youngest child of the prominent award-winning actor, director, producer, and writer Clint Eastwood and an American reporter, news anchor, and actress Dina Marie Fisher. Her parents married in 1996 and divorced in 2014.

Morgan Eastwood is an American celebrity child who came into the spotlight because of her famous parents. She is a budding actress and made her first on-screen appearance in 2004 at the age of 8 when she appeared in the 2004 film Million Dollar Child. She has also produced and appeared in a couple of movies.

Profile summary

Full name Morgan Colette Eastwood Gender Female Date of birth 12 December 1996 Age 26 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight kin pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Clint Eastwood Mother Dina Marie Fisher Siblings 7 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Tyler Shields Education Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California Profession Actress, model, producer, reality TV personality Net worth $500,000 Instagram @morganeastwood Twitter @MorganEastwood

Morgan Eastwood’s biography

The celebrity child was born Morgan Colette Eastwood in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she currently resides. She is an American national of English- Scottish-Irish-German-Dutch-Welsh-African-American-Japanese heritage.

Morgan Eastwood's parents are Clint Eastwood and Dina Marie Fisher. Her father is a prominent American actor, director, producer, and writer, while her mother is a reporter, news anchor, and actress. Her parents married in 1996 and divorced in 2014 when she was 16 years old.

The actress has eight half-siblings named Kimber, Scott, Alison, Kyle, Laurie, Francesca, and Kathryn.

After completing her high school education, she attended Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, California, where she graduated in 2018.

How old is Morgan Eastwood?

The American actress is 26 years old as of 2023. When was Morgan Eastwood born? She was born on 12 December 1996. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Morgan Eastwood do for a living?

Morgan is a rising actress, model, producer, and reality TV personality. At 12, she started following in her parent’s footsteps when she began appearing in some of her father's films, where she played minor roles such as a girl on a tricycle in the film Changeling (2008). Her first on-screen appearance was in 2004 after she appeared in Million Dollar Baby as the little girl in truck.

In 2012, she appeared in a reality television show, Mrs. Eastwood & Company, alongside her mother and an older half-sister, Francesca. The actress has also produced two short films, I See You (2019) as an executive producer and Daddy's Playground (2018) as an associate producer.

What movies has Morgan Eastwood been in?

According to her IMDb profile, the actress has three acting credits under her name. Her movies are;

I See You

Changeling

Million Dollar Baby

What is Morgan Eastwood’s net worth?

The actress has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. Her primary source of income is her career as an actress and producer.

Who is Morgan Eastwood’s boyfriend?

Clint Eastwood’s daughter is reportedly dating a guy named Tyler Shields. However, she prefers keeping her life private. She occasionally shares pictures of her boyfriend on social media.

What is Morgan Eastwood's height?

The American actress stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She also weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

FAQs

Morgan Eastwood is a rising actress, model, producer, and reality TV personality from the United States. She is widely recognized for being the daughter of prominent American Hollywood actors Clint Eastwood and Dina Ruiz. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

