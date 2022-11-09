Grace Boor’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Grace Boor is a prominent fashion model, Instagram star, and social media influencer from Indianapolis, Indiana. She is widely recognized for sharing her fashion, lifestyle, and modelling pictures on social media.

Grace Boor appears at Angel Orensanz Center in New York City. Photo: Arun Nevader

Source: Getty Images

Grace Boor is a social media influencer who has gained fame from her b*kini pictures and videos. Her sense of fashion and bold appearance has helped her to gain fame. She won Miss Windmere Teen USA in 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Grace Boor Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 2002 Age 20 years (as of 2002) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Current residence Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilogram 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Josh Grillo School Windermere High school Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $1.5 million Twitter

Grace Boor's bio

The Tik Tok star and American model was born on 9 September 2002 in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. As of 2022, Grace Boor's age is 20 years. She grew up in Florida and has one sister named Gabriella.

Educational background

She attended Windermere High School, where she was a drama club member and performed in a few school plays. She graduated high school in 2020.

What is Grace Boor famous for?

Grace is a social media influencer who has amassed a sizeable following on various social media platforms. She has 1.2 million followers on her TikTok account. She uploads lip-syncs and fashion videos.

She is also well-known on Instagram, with over 1.3 million followers. She is also on Twitter, where she has over 8 thousand followers.

She is also a model who has worked with several companies, including Whavyco, Poutine Los Angeles, Beach Bunny Swimwear, and Tiger Mist. She also has a website where she posts exclusive content unavailable on her social media accounts.

Grace has competed in numerous beauty pageants and was crowned Miss Windermere Teen USA in 2018. She also competed in Miss Florida USA in March 2019 but did not win.

What is Grace Boor's net worth?

According to Global Stardom, her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. However, this information is not credible and hence unreliable. Her primary sources of income include modelling, commercials, and brand endorsements.

Who is Grace Boor's boyfriend?

Grace is dating John Grillo, an American model and entrepreneur. Her boyfriend owns Whavyco Swimwear and Grillo Watches.

Isaak Presley, the owner of the Repulse Agency, is rumoured to have dated Grace, but she hasn't commented on the claims.

How tall is Grace Boor?

The famous TikToker is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-28-36 inches or 91-71-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Grace Boor? She is a famous social media influencer with a significant fan following on Instagram and TikTok. Where was Grace Boor born? She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA but moved to Florida as a child. How old is Grace Boor? As of 2022, the social media influencer is 20 years old. What is Grace Boor's nationality? She is an American national. What is Grace Boor's height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Grace Boor's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Who is Grace Boor dating? She is currently dating Josh Grillo, the owner of a watch brand named Grillo Watches.

Grace Boor is a b*kini model and social media influencer. She has amassed a sizeable following on social media, particularly on Instagram and TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng