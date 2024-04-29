Civil servants in Edo state have reason to celebrate as Governor Godwin Obaseki has announced a new minimum wage

Governor Obaseki increased the minimum wage of state workers from N40,000 to N70,000 on Monday, April 29

According to Obaseki, the new minimum wage of N70,000 will take effect from Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki has announced a new minimum wage of N70,000 for civil servants in Edo state.

Obaseki said the anticipated minimum wage will come into effect on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024.

Obaseki says the new minimum wage will come into effect on May 1st, 2024. Photo credit: Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

He announced this while commissioning the newly built ultra-modern Labour House secretariat complex in Edo state on Monday, April 29, The Nation reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The new minimum wage is an increment from the old N40,000.

According to Leadership, the building is located along Temboga Road, Ikpoba-Hill, Benin City, the State capital.

Obaseki also named the new Labour House after former governor and senator representing Edo north in the national assembly, Adams Oshiomhole.

Legit.ng recalls that Obaseki announces approval of a new minimum wage of N30,000 to Edo workers in 2020.

He said he is focused and committed boosting the welfare of workers in the state.

Obaseki also approved the dates for the payment of the 13th-month salary pledge to workers in the state.

Chris Nehikhare, the commissioner for communication and orientation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, December 5, 20203.

He stated that Obaseki has continued to prioritise the welfare of workers in the State and has continued to live up to his promise for better and improved working conditions.

FG's new minimum wage proposal unveiled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government, under President Bola Tinubu's watch, is said to be proposing a new minimum wage of between N150,000 and N200,000 for the organised sector.

This is as if the government had fixed meetings with the leadership of organised labour.

The meeting is expected to take place at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), and government representatives on the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage will be in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng