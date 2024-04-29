"ssions and Matriculations Board

The examination body had said earlier it was set to make the result public so anxious candidates can know their JAMB scores

As soon as the JAMB 2024 result was released, many took to X to share their views concerning the examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2024 UTME result.

Candidates have anxiously waited to hear that the result of the 2024 JAMB has been released so they can know their scores.

JAMB registrar Ishaq Oloyede made the announcement, notifying Nigerians that the body has released the UTME results.

Over 1.94 million candidates registered and sat the examination which is taken nationwide by people wishing to gain admission to tertiary institutions.

What is the SMS code for checking 2024 JAMB result?

Meanwhile, the JAMB 2024 result can be accessed online by following simple steps.

The simplest way to check the 2024 JAMB result is to use the SMS method.

UTME 2024 results can be checked by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 on the phone number you used to register for the examination during the registration period.

Once you have sent the SMS to the code, the examination body will reply to you by sending you your JAMB 2024 result.

Reactions from Nigeria as UTME result is released

@yomi_mabayoje said:

Hopefully there will be some sanity on this space now that JAMB has released result for this year’s exams."

@debraayoola commented:

"Jamb result don come out chidinma show us your result, leave Wizkid and davido."

@thedemola_ said:

"Jamb result don come out Solomon dey get 134."

@Tee_jayy6 said:

"Jamb result has been released..it will be a good results."

Source: Legit.ng