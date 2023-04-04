Who is Cecily Strong’s partner? SNL star’s relationship history

Cecily Strong is an American writer, comedian and actress. She came into the limelight in September 2012 after becoming a cast member of the NBC sketch-comedy series Saturday Night Live. She also co-hosted Weekend Update along with Seth Meyers and later Colin Jost. Besides her successful professional life, many fans are curious about her dating life. Who is Cecily Strong's partner?

Cecily Strong is well-known for her versatile acting skills. She has been featured in several projects, such as Schmigadoon and Ghostbusters. Some stage productions the actress has appeared in include Chicago Just for Laughs. Although Cecily has tried to keep her personal life private, she revealed in her memoir that she is dating a certain someone. What is known about Cecily Strong's boyfriend?

Who is Cecily Strong's partner?

Who is Cecily Strong dating? Cecily has been romantically linked with a few men. Here is the highlight of her relationship history.

Jack (2019- present)

Is Cecily Strong in a relationship? The famous comedian is currently dating a man named Jack. In an essay published for Vulture from her memoir, This Will All Be Over Soon; the actress explains how she met Jack. They first met at a Christmas party in 2019. She stated:

I talk to the man with the moustache. He's very cute. I have social anxiety, and I'm drunk and tired, so I have no idea what we talk about. He comes home with me.

The next morning I'm a little more shy. He is less shy. Can I give you my number? He asks. I hand him the pink-flamingo pen my psychiatrist gave me that week. I find an old receipt, and he writes 'Jack' and his phone number on the back.

The two made their first appearance in public on International Women's Day 2020. Cecily and Jack were spotted at the SheBelieves Cup competition, where the Women's National Team played against Spain.

In 2020, the actress was devastated after Jack contracted Covid-19. Having lost her cousin Owen days before, who died of brain cancer, she feared losing Jack as well. She penned an essay:

I'm upset with him for not understanding why I constantly need to know he's okay. I'm upset with myself for needing to constantly know he's okay. I'm upset with friends talking about missing their f.ing birthdays; what if Jack dies? What if I die? Owen just d—. I can't say it or write it. I'm so low and I'm so afraid.

Cecily Strong's partner, Jack, is an international traveller. They are believed to be living together in New York City, New York, United States.

Italian man (2016)

In 2016, the Saturday Night Live star confessed to dating an Italian man. Although she didn't disclose his name, she said they met in Seville, Spain. The Italian man was studying to be a diplomat during their dating period. The relationship was said to be short-lived.

Mike O'Brien (2014)

The American actress was involved with the Saturday Night Live writer Mike O'Brien. Cecily knew having a relationship with a co-worker was not good, but she still decided to go for it. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she stated:

Absolutely, it's probably stupid. But I got the okay from my dad, who is a business professional. It happens. The good thing is that I never feel like I'm complaining or talking about my job too much.

Michael Che (2022)

The former SNL star was rumoured to be dating a fellow Saturday Night Live host Michael Che. They were speculated to be dating following their 17 December 2022 SNL performance. It was during her last day on Saturday Night Live.

On their final Weekend Update show, the actress in her sketch character Cathy Anne claimed they were lovers. However, Che denied it by saying Cathy Anne was a neighbour in the sketch. In addition, Michael Che said on The Howard Stern Show that he would never date a famous woman.

Is Cecily Strong pregnant?

Did Cecily Strong have a baby? Since way back in 2014, Cecily has been plagued by rumours that she is pregnant, and to date, there is still no baby in sight. Her weight fluctuations have spurred the speculations. The other factor contributing to speculations of the actress being pregnant is her appearances on TV shows portraying the character of pregnant women.

Who is Cecily Strong's partner? It is a common question among her fans. The American actress is currently in a relationship with a mysterious man named Jack. They have been dating since 2020. Cecily is yet to have children.

