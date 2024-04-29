Overzealous fans of Nigerian singer Wizkid did some investigative work to back up his controversial claim on music label executive Don Jazzy

Recall that the Made in Lagos singer caused a stir on social media after taking to his account to criticise numerous music figures, including Davido, Don Jazzy, and Ladipoe

In the recent findings, the Mavin boss was guilty as charged, which ignited a fresh round of heated online debate

Fans and supporters of award-winning musician Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid have gathered proof to defend their star after he slammed music mogul Don Jazzy.

Earlier today, Wizkid went on a mini-rant on Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, criticising Mavin record label signee Ladipoe.

Evidence about Don Jazzy's influencing career trends, following Wizkid's shade. Credit: @donjazzy, @wikzid

Ladipoe had taken to the platform to taunt Wizkid's controversial comment that hip-hop is dead, and a fan of the Afrobeats star drew his attention to the shade.

Reacting to it, Wizkid threw a jab at Don Jazzy, revealing that he was never giving his attention to anyone (Ladipoe) signed to an influencer, hinting that the record label executive Don Jazzy was an influencer.

Following his statement, Don Jazzy unfollowed him on social media.

To defend their idol, Wizkid fans, fondly referred to as FC, uncovered evidence proving that Don Jazzy is an influencer.

They uploaded a flier of the Mavin boss acknowledged as the Pulse Nigeria 2023 Music Influencer and Media Influencer of the Year awards winner.

FC went on to dig out a 2020 tweet where Don spoke of his vision to venture into influencing full-time and would want work under the tutelage of the bigwigs in their field.

"Me sef don turn full time influencer. I will holla Mr Macaroni, Taacoma and Lasisi to coach me," he wrote in part

See the tweet below:

See Don Jazzy's award below:

Reactions trail Don Jazzy's Influencing award

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

an_na_bella11:

"This is how wizkid made don jazzy trend without even mentioning his name. my baby is the greatest of all time."

saint_sammyposh_:

"He be like say he don forget say he win award."

_uggy:

"Evidence choke. There was a caught ."

rosythrone:

"Don Jazzy can actually return the award back since we’re now calling it disrespect."

sunnyboysunn:

"Calling him an influencer as if that's the only thing he does, FC no go talk true if person do wrong make we talk true. Attack ladipo and leave JAZZY out of it,,, he deserves to be respected. Jazzy na Legend."

accessories_by_judith:

"Wizkid’s fc Una strong o. Una go win court case."

weightlossproducts9ja:

"To you all making mockery of Don Jazzy Suddenly being an influencer is now a cr!ime But you all have influencer boldly written on your Bio.

"As long as you work or have advertised for a brand on your platform you're an influencer even wizkid too is an influencer but common se* nse won't let you know because you all are Hyp!!ocr>> ite . unnecessary drama."

showproperty.ng:

"Forget seniority talk , Don jazzy should have called ladipoe to pull down the post of him dissing wizkid , Na Cruise if the artist you sign de trow shades at others but na disrespect if the person retaliate."

