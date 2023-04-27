Jacob Elordi’s girlfriend timeline: who has the actor dated?

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor famous for his roles in Netflix's The Kissing Booth and HBO's Euphoria. He has secured a series of high-profile projects worth coveting, but is his love life the same? Here is Jacob Elordi's girlfriend timeline.

Jacob Elordi had his first experience in Hollywood playing as an extra in the film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He got his first proper role in Swinging Safari before rising to fame as Noah in The Kissing Booth. During this time, he has dated some of the famous names in Hollywood. Below are details about Jacob Elordi's dating history.

Who is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi is an Australian actor who was born to John and Melissa Elordi on June 26, 1997, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. His father left the Basque Country when he was eight years old. He is the youngest in the family and has three older sisters.

Jacob Elordi's girlfriend timeline

Who has Jacob Elordi dated? The actor has been in several high-profile relationships over the years. Here is what his dating history looks like.

Joey King (2017-2019)

Jacob Elordi and Joey King first met when shooting The Kissing Booth back in 2017. They grew close, which was great for their character's chemistry. That said, the couple parted ways in February 2019, deleting any couple pictures they shared on their Instagram accounts. They had to return for The Kissing Booth 2 and The Kissing Booth 3 as on-screen boyfriend and girlfriend.

What is Joey King most known for? She rose to prominence as Ramona Quimby in the comedy film Ramona and Beezus (2010), and she has subsequently received greater acclaim for her major part in The Kissing Booth (2018) and its two sequels.

Zendaya (2019-2020)

Did Zendaya and Jacob Elordi date? Yes, the two were allegedly in a relationship. However, they hadn't confirmed the relationship officially. Elordi insisted Zendaya was like family, which most fans bought, not until they were seen enjoying several vacations together in 2019 after Elordi's split with King.

Their secret romance ended sometime in 2020. Neither party talked about the split or gave the reason behind the same.

Why is Zendaya so famous? She has won numerous awards, including two Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe. TIME magazine named her one of the world's 100 most influential people in its annual list in 2022.

Kaia Gerber (2020-2021)

Like in previous relationships, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber kept their love affair secret. Their romance rumours sparked in September 2020 when they were spotted on a dinner date in Malibu.

After the night in Malibu, they were spotted again holding hands affectionately. The fact that they couldn't shy away from displaying their affection in public confirms they were an item at the time.

In November 2020, the pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram, marking two months of dating. They even made their red carpet debut at Opening Gala on September 2021. Less than two months later, they called it quits. The split was after a year into their relationship, which neither party commented about it.

In December, Jacob told Men's Health how he will always be grateful to Kaia Gerber for helping him learn how to handle the spotlight.

Olivia Jade (2021-2023)

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade first claimed they were just friends until speculations they were more than friends rose in December 2021. The duo kept it casual, though they were spotted enjoying hanging out together often.

After a while, they broke up, as they both did not want to be tied to each other. Jacob called the affair hanging out together, making it clear he was not looking to get into a serious relationship. On the other hand, Olivia wanted to live it up with friends and enjoy life single.

Later, the two rekindled the flame towards the end of 2022. They were spotted hanging out for a Pilates session in LA. They called it quits for a second time in February 2023.

FAQs

Who is Jacob Elordi? He is an Australian actor famous for his role in Netflix's teen film franchise, The Kissing Booth. How old is Jacob Elordi? The Australian actor is 25 years old as of April 2023. He was born on 26 June 1997. Who are Jacob Elordi's ex-girlfriends? Jacob has been linked to several famous women in Hollywood, including co-stars Joey King and Zendaya, and supermodel Kaia Gerber. He has had an on-and-off relationship with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli. Who has Jacob Elordi dated the longest? He dated Joey King the longest. They were together for about two years before they broke up in 2019. Who did Jacob Elordi date before Zendaya? Jacob Elordi dated Joey King from 2017 to 2019 before meeting Zendaya. Are Jacob Elordi and Zendaya still friends? Yes, they are still friends, though Zendaya is in a relationship with Tom Holland. Who is Jacob Elordi dating now? He is currently not dating. His recent relationship was with Olivia Jade till February 2023. Is Jacob Elordi married? No, the Australian actor is not married. His previous relationships didn't lead to marriage.

Jacob Elordi's girlfriend timeline is brief, but he is doing well in his acting career. He has starred in award-winning shows like The Kissing Booth and Euphoria. He also starred in Hulu's Deepwater in 2022 and is set to star in Saltburn.

