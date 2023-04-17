Does Lainey Wilson have a husband? Her relationship history

Lainey Wilson is an American award-winning singer and songwriter. She is known for country music hits such as Things A Man Oughta Know, Wait in the Truck, and Never Say Never. Lainey is also an up-and-coming actress and has been featured in season five of the Yellowstone series. As a popular entertainer, her love life has been a subject of interest to many. Does Lainey Wilson have a husband, and who has she dated in the past?

Lainey Wilson released her debut album, Lainey Wilson, on August 2014. Her performances have won her several accolades, including Academy Country Music Association Award. While much is known about her career, Lainey tries to keep her love life under wraps. Whether she has a boyfriend or husband remains a guess for most people, and here is a look at her dating history.

Full name Lainey Wilson Gender Female Date of birth 19 May 1992 Age 30 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Baskin, Louisiana, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Brian Wilson Mother Michelle Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Bizarre High School College Royal Northern College Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @laineywilsonmusic Twitter @laineywilson TikTok @laineywilsonmusic Facebook @laineywilsonmusic

Lainey Wilson's dating history

Does Lainey Wilson have a boyfriend or husband? It has been a common question by many of her fans. Even though somehow the American songwriter has kept her personal life private, she has confirmed to have once been in a romantic relationship.

Mysterious man

In 2021, the American singer confessed to having dated her childhood friend. Although she didn't disclose his name, she said they grew up together and became high school sweethearts. They had a seven-year relationship.

However, after completing high school, the musician had to decide between her romantic relationship and her singing career. She, therefore, decided to quit the relationship and relocate to Nashville, United States, to pursue her music career. In an interview, she stated,

He was the only thing I had ever known. We grew up together. He was my best friend. We saw each other through a lot of different phases in our life. But I knew I would have to leave something behind, so I could try to do the d*mn thing in Nashville.

HARDY

Michael Wilson Hardy, famous as HARDY, is an American country music singer and songwriter. HARDY and Lainey have been rumoured to be in a relationship due to their extraordinary friendship. The two have often been spotted together during musical events and tours.

In 2022, the two collaborated on a music video, Wait in the Truck. The song earned HARDY and Lainey the 2023 CMT Award for Collaborative Video of the Year. In addition, the two performed the song on The Tonight Show in January 2023. Nevertheless, the rumours of them dating turned out to be false. In an interview, HARDY revealed that Lainey is like a sister to him.

Additionally, Hardy is married to a marketing coordinator Caleigh Ryan. HARDY and Caleigh got engaged in August 2021, and on 29 October 2022, the couple tied the knot in a private wedding.

Is Lainey Wilson married now?

No. The American musician has never exchanged wedding vows with anyone. She is presumed to be single or maybe hiding her relationship from the public.

Fast facts about Lainey Wilson

Who is Lainey Wilson? She is an American country music singer, songwriter and up-and-coming actress. How old is Lainey Wilson? The singer is 30 years old as of April 2023. She was born on 19 May 1992. What is Lainey Wilson's nationality? She is an American national. Where does Lainey Wilson come from? Her home town is Baskin, Louisiana, United States. Who is Lainey Wilson's boyfriend? She seemingly does not have a boyfriend now. Are Hardy and Lainey Wilson married? No, the two have never been an item. They are just friends, and Hardy is married to Caleigh Ryan. Where does Lainey Wilson live? She currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Lainey Wilson is a famous American singer known for her albums Things A Man Oughta Know and Bell Bottom Country. Does Lainey Wilson have a husband? The actress is presumed to be unmarried and single. It is a common question among her fans who wants to learn more about her love life.

