Tanner Buchanan’s GF timeline: who has he dated over the years?

Tanner Buchanan is a young TV actor from the United States of America. He came into the limelight after appearing in the 2014 Disney show Girl Meets World. Many of his fans have also developed an interest in his dating life; most want to know who Tanner Buchanan’s GF is and who he has been romantically involved with in the past.

The actor attends Netflix's "Cobra Kai" Season 5 Premiere Event at Los Angeles State Historic Park on September 07, 2022. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Tanner Buchanan was born in Ottawa, Ohio, USA and currently resides in Burbank, California, USA. He has been featured in several TV shows, such as Netflix's Cobra Kai, Designated Survivor, and Game Shakers. The TV personality has been rumoured to be in a relationship with famous women, including Lizze Broadway, Addison Rae, and Mary Mouser.

Profile summary

Full name Tanner Buchanan Gender Male Date of birth 8 December 1998 Age 24 years (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Ottawa, Ohio, United States Current residence Burbank, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel-green Father Steve Buchanan Mother Marlona Buchanan Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Lizze Broadway Profession TV actor Net worth $1 million Instagram @tannerbuchananofficial Twitter

Tanner Buchanan’s GF timeline

Is Tanner Buchanan single? The American TV actor is not single and is reportedly in a relationship with actress Lizze Broadway. Here is what his dating history looks like:

Tanner and Addison Rae

Addison Rae is a TV actress and a TikTok star. Tanner and Rae brought confusion on the big screen after their convincing love performance in the He’s All That Netflix movie that aired in 2021. The two were also spotted kissing while presenting Best Kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Is Tanner Buchanan in a relationship with Addison Rae? The duo is not dating real life.

The romantic scenes in the Netflix film convinced everyone that the He’s All That co-stars had a thing. Rae is currently in a relationship with Grammy-nominated musician Omer Fedi, and they have been together since 2021.

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser

Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser play on-screen lovers in the Cobra Kai Netflix series’ first season. On 8 December 2022, Tanner posted some photos with Mary at Disneyland Paris hugging, and that sparked endless speculations with fans enquiring whether they were dating. Many people assume that the duo is dating but are only good friends.

Mary Mouser is in a relationship with the American actor, writer and producer Brett Pierce. He starred in Stuck In The Middle and has been featured in films such as A Million Little Things, Scorpion, and Imagine Mary. However, the duo keeps their relationship private, and there are no reports of whether they are still together.

Tanner Buchanan and Lizze Broadway

Who is Tanner Buchanan dating? The actor is dating the American actress Lizze Broadway. Tanner Buchanan’s girlfriend was raised in Toledo, Ohio, and the duo met when they were kids. Lizze Broadway has been featured in films such as Bones (2013), Here and Now (2018) and Splitting Up Together (2018).

Are Tanner Buchanan and Lizzie still together?

Tanner Buchanan and Lizze Broadway have allegedly been dating since they were teenagers, but they parted ways in 2015 and later got back together. Buchanan said it was his fault that they had to part ways, at that time, and later regretted his action. Responding to the same, Tanner's girlfriend said,

He gave me a choice between two bad options, and I was afraid I would lose you. Your words to me were something like, “I can’t talk to you again if we don’t get back together."

The couple patched things up in 2017 and were spotted together at the 2019 Comic-Con event in San Francisco.

Is Tanner Buchanan gay?

The actor's sexuality has been a puzzle to many because he has played various gay roles. For instance, in 2021, he showed an interest in playing homosexual Robin character in the Batman film. According to Slash Film, the actor said,

If I have the opportunity to represent something like that, that’s incredible...If they’re willing to write it, then you know what? Of course, I’m going to play it… I really want to play Robin to Robert Pattinson’s Batman. I’m very specific about what I want to do with that and then maybe go on to play Nightwing.

However, the actor has never admitted to being gay, as he has only been romantically involved with ladies.

Tanner and Lizzie are seen on July 20, 2019, at Comic-Con in San Diego. Photo: Hollywood To You

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Tanner Buchanan? He is an American TV actor popularly known for appearing in the Netflix TV series Cobra Kai. Are Tanner Buchanan and Addison dating? No, the duo is not dating but were rumoured to be lovers in the 2021, while starring in Netflix film He’s All That. Is Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser dating? The American entertainers are not dating. Who is Tanner Buchanan’s girlfriend? The American television star is dating his childhood girlfriend, Lizze Broadway. Are Tanner Buchanan and Lizzie still together? Yes, the duo got back together in 2017 after breaking up for around two years in 2015. Is Tanner Buchanan gay? The young actor has never admitted to being gay.

Tanner Buchanan is a famous American TV actor known for his outstanding roles in the Netflix TV series Cobra Kai. He has been rumoured to be in a relationship with several women he has collaborated with in the film industry. However, Tanner Buchanan’s GF is Lizze Broadway, and the duo met when they were kids.

