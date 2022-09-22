Global site navigation

Local editions

Gia Sandhu’s biography: age, nationality, movies and TV shows
Сelebrity biographies

Gia Sandhu’s biography: age, nationality, movies and TV shows

by  Night Mongina

Gia Sandhu is a professional actress from Toronto, Canada. She recently gained popularity after appearing in the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring. She is also known for her roles in different TV shows and films, such as A Simple Favor, A Perfect Plan, and The Moth Diaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Gia Sandhu
The British actress attends the Holt Renfrew cast dinner for "Beeba Boys" during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festiva. Photo: George Pimentel
Source: Getty Images

Gia Sandhu has wanted to become an actress since her school years. She started with a drama programme in high school and became really interested in the craft. Since then, she attended several prestigious theatre institutions and bagged multiple notable roles on TV and the big screen.

Profile summary

Full nameGia Sandhu
GenderFemale
Date of birth15 September 1991
Age31 years old (as of 2022)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthToronto, Canada
Current residenceToronto, Canada
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityIndian
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5’6’’
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds128
Weight in kilograms58
Body measurements in inches32-24-33
Body measurements in centimetres81-61-84
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourBrown
Relationship statusSingle
EducationUniversity of Victoria, NTS, CFC
ProfessionActress, producer

Read also

Mya Nicole Johnson’s biography: age, birthday, net worth

Gia Sandhu’s biography

The actress was born in Toronto, Canada, where she currently resides. She spent several years of her childhood in India, where her parents are from. She is of Indian ancestry and the owner of three passports: Indian, Canadian and British. Her mom works for the city of Toronto, and her dad works for a publishing company. Her aunt is Canadian actress Lisa Ray.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After graduating from high school, she studied at the University of Victoria for a year. She later graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada (NTS). She also attended the Canadian Film Centre (CFC), including its Actors' Conservatory programme.

How old is Gia Sandhu?

Read also

Iola Evans’ biography: age, birthday, parents, movies and TV shows

Gia Sandhu's age
The rising actress at the Toronto International Film Festival Press Conference at TIFF Bell Lightbox on 28 July 2015, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel
Source: UGC

The Canadian actress is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15 September 1991. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Gia Sandhu’s profession?

Gia Sandhu is a professional actress, and an up-and-coming producer. She made her acting debut in 2010 in the television mini-series, Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures, where she played the character of Samar. She recently came into the spotlight after appearing in the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring.

She is starring in and executive producing the movie Alterations, which is currently in the post-production stage.

Gia Sandhu's TV shows and movies

She currently has 24 acting credits under her name. Below is a list of her TV shows and movies:

YearTV series/movieRole
2010Bloodletting & Miraculous CuresSamar
2011-2012NikitaAllyson Page
2011The Moth Diaries Kiki
2012Saving Hope Sandhya Ahuja
2012Dr. Bob's House Gia Patel
2015The Time TravelerRubina
2015Beeba BoysChoti Grewal
2016The Girlfriend Experience Assistant
2017Kim's Convenience Marlow
2017The Indian DetectiveShari Kadu
2018Frankie Drake Mysteries Elspeth Burton
2018Curry Western Sheela
2018A Simple Favor Valerie
2018The Greatest American Hero Mona
2019Let's Go Luna! Anita
2019Heartland Andrea Kashani
2019Hudson & Rex Alia Roy
2020Canadian Film Fest Presented by Super Channel Magdalene
2020A Perfect Plan Magdalene
2021The Lost Symbol Charlotte Sojani
2021-2022The Mysterious Benedict Society Ms. Perumal
Post-productionStealing VowsJo
Post-productionAlterationsLeila

Read also

Aleyse Shannon’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

What is Gia Sandhu’s height?

Gia Sandhu's net worth
Actress Gia Sandhu attends the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival - 4th Annual Festival Kick-Off Fundraising Soiree at TIFF Bell Lightbox on 9 September 2015. Photo: George Pimentel
Source: Getty Images

Actress Gia Sandhu stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Gia Sandhu's measurements are 32-24-33 inches (81-61-84 centimetres).

Fast facts about Gia Sandhu

  1. Who is Gia Sandhu? She is a Canadian actress and producer.
  2. What is Gia Sandhu’s age? She is 31 years old as of 2022.
  3. When is Gia Sandhu's birthday? She was born on 15 September 1991.
  4. What is Gia Sandhu's race? She is of Indian heritage.
  5. What is Gia Sandhu’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.
  6. Who is Gia Sandhu dating anyone? She doesn't seem to be dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed to be single.

Gia Sandhu is a Canadian actress and producer. She gained prominence after featuring in the television series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring. She has also been featured in other TV series and movies such as A Perfect Plan, The Moth Diaries, and The Lost Symbol.

Read also

Andres Baida’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

READ ALSO: Elizabeth Scopel’s biography: age, height, birthday, movies

Legit.ng recently published Elizabeth Scopel’s biography. They are an American actor who is widely recognized for their portrayal of Sarah Fier in the 2021 Netflix series Fear Street trilogy.

Elizabeth Scopel was born on 5 October 1992 in Huntingtown, Maryland, United States of America. They currently reside in New York, United States. They have appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, such as FBI: Most Wanted (2020) and Half-Empty (2019).

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel