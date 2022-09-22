Gia Sandhu’s biography: age, nationality, movies and TV shows
Gia Sandhu is a professional actress from Toronto, Canada. She recently gained popularity after appearing in the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring. She is also known for her roles in different TV shows and films, such as A Simple Favor, A Perfect Plan, and The Moth Diaries.
Gia Sandhu has wanted to become an actress since her school years. She started with a drama programme in high school and became really interested in the craft. Since then, she attended several prestigious theatre institutions and bagged multiple notable roles on TV and the big screen.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Gia Sandhu
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|15 September 1991
|Age
|31 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Place of birth
|Toronto, Canada
|Current residence
|Toronto, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Indian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’6’’
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|128
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Body measurements in inches
|32-24-33
|Body measurements in centimetres
|81-61-84
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|University of Victoria, NTS, CFC
|Profession
|Actress, producer
Gia Sandhu’s biography
The actress was born in Toronto, Canada, where she currently resides. She spent several years of her childhood in India, where her parents are from. She is of Indian ancestry and the owner of three passports: Indian, Canadian and British. Her mom works for the city of Toronto, and her dad works for a publishing company. Her aunt is Canadian actress Lisa Ray.
After graduating from high school, she studied at the University of Victoria for a year. She later graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada (NTS). She also attended the Canadian Film Centre (CFC), including its Actors' Conservatory programme.
How old is Gia Sandhu?
The Canadian actress is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15 September 1991. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
What is Gia Sandhu’s profession?
Gia Sandhu is a professional actress, and an up-and-coming producer. She made her acting debut in 2010 in the television mini-series, Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures, where she played the character of Samar. She recently came into the spotlight after appearing in the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring.
She is starring in and executive producing the movie Alterations, which is currently in the post-production stage.
Gia Sandhu's TV shows and movies
She currently has 24 acting credits under her name. Below is a list of her TV shows and movies:
|Year
|TV series/movie
|Role
|2010
|Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures
|Samar
|2011-2012
|Nikita
|Allyson Page
|2011
|The Moth Diaries
|Kiki
|2012
|Saving Hope
|Sandhya Ahuja
|2012
|Dr. Bob's House
|Gia Patel
|2015
|The Time Traveler
|Rubina
|2015
|Beeba Boys
|Choti Grewal
|2016
|The Girlfriend Experience
|Assistant
|2017
|Kim's Convenience
|Marlow
|2017
|The Indian Detective
|Shari Kadu
|2018
|Frankie Drake Mysteries
|Elspeth Burton
|2018
|Curry Western
|Sheela
|2018
|A Simple Favor
|Valerie
|2018
|The Greatest American Hero
|Mona
|2019
|Let's Go Luna!
|Anita
|2019
|Heartland
|Andrea Kashani
|2019
|Hudson & Rex
|Alia Roy
|2020
|Canadian Film Fest Presented by Super Channel
|Magdalene
|2020
|A Perfect Plan
|Magdalene
|2021
|The Lost Symbol
|Charlotte Sojani
|2021-2022
|The Mysterious Benedict Society
|Ms. Perumal
|Post-production
|Stealing Vows
|Jo
|Post-production
|Alterations
|Leila
What is Gia Sandhu’s height?
Actress Gia Sandhu stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Gia Sandhu's measurements are 32-24-33 inches (81-61-84 centimetres).
Fast facts about Gia Sandhu
- Who is Gia Sandhu? She is a Canadian actress and producer.
- What is Gia Sandhu’s age? She is 31 years old as of 2022.
- When is Gia Sandhu's birthday? She was born on 15 September 1991.
- What is Gia Sandhu's race? She is of Indian heritage.
- What is Gia Sandhu’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.
- Who is Gia Sandhu dating anyone? She doesn't seem to be dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed to be single.
Gia Sandhu is a Canadian actress and producer. She gained prominence after featuring in the television series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring. She has also been featured in other TV series and movies such as A Perfect Plan, The Moth Diaries, and The Lost Symbol.
