Gia Sandhu’s biography: age, nationality, movies and TV shows

Gia Sandhu is a professional actress from Toronto, Canada. She recently gained popularity after appearing in the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring. She is also known for her roles in different TV shows and films, such as A Simple Favor, A Perfect Plan, and The Moth Diaries.

The British actress attends the Holt Renfrew cast dinner for "Beeba Boys" during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festiva. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Gia Sandhu has wanted to become an actress since her school years. She started with a drama programme in high school and became really interested in the craft. Since then, she attended several prestigious theatre institutions and bagged multiple notable roles on TV and the big screen.

Profile summary

Full name Gia Sandhu Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 1991 Age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Toronto, Canada Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Indian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Education University of Victoria, NTS, CFC Profession Actress, producer

Gia Sandhu’s biography

The actress was born in Toronto, Canada, where she currently resides. She spent several years of her childhood in India, where her parents are from. She is of Indian ancestry and the owner of three passports: Indian, Canadian and British. Her mom works for the city of Toronto, and her dad works for a publishing company. Her aunt is Canadian actress Lisa Ray.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

After graduating from high school, she studied at the University of Victoria for a year. She later graduated from the National Theatre School of Canada (NTS). She also attended the Canadian Film Centre (CFC), including its Actors' Conservatory programme.

How old is Gia Sandhu?

The rising actress at the Toronto International Film Festival Press Conference at TIFF Bell Lightbox on 28 July 2015, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: UGC

The Canadian actress is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 15 September 1991. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Gia Sandhu’s profession?

Gia Sandhu is a professional actress, and an up-and-coming producer. She made her acting debut in 2010 in the television mini-series, Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures, where she played the character of Samar. She recently came into the spotlight after appearing in the TV series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring.

She is starring in and executive producing the movie Alterations, which is currently in the post-production stage.

Gia Sandhu's TV shows and movies

She currently has 24 acting credits under her name. Below is a list of her TV shows and movies:

Year TV series/movie Role 2010 Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures Samar 2011-2012 Nikita Allyson Page 2011 The Moth Diaries Kiki 2012 Saving Hope Sandhya Ahuja 2012 Dr. Bob's House Gia Patel 2015 The Time Traveler Rubina 2015 Beeba Boys Choti Grewal 2016 The Girlfriend Experience Assistant 2017 Kim's Convenience Marlow 2017 The Indian Detective Shari Kadu 2018 Frankie Drake Mysteries Elspeth Burton 2018 Curry Western Sheela 2018 A Simple Favor Valerie 2018 The Greatest American Hero Mona 2019 Let's Go Luna! Anita 2019 Heartland Andrea Kashani 2019 Hudson & Rex Alia Roy 2020 Canadian Film Fest Presented by Super Channel Magdalene 2020 A Perfect Plan Magdalene 2021 The Lost Symbol Charlotte Sojani 2021-2022 The Mysterious Benedict Society Ms. Perumal Post-production Stealing Vows Jo Post-production Alterations Leila

What is Gia Sandhu’s height?

Actress Gia Sandhu attends the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival - 4th Annual Festival Kick-Off Fundraising Soiree at TIFF Bell Lightbox on 9 September 2015. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Actress Gia Sandhu stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Gia Sandhu's measurements are 32-24-33 inches (81-61-84 centimetres).

Fast facts about Gia Sandhu

Who is Gia Sandhu? She is a Canadian actress and producer. What is Gia Sandhu’s age? She is 31 years old as of 2022. When is Gia Sandhu's birthday? She was born on 15 September 1991. What is Gia Sandhu's race? She is of Indian heritage. What is Gia Sandhu’s height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Who is Gia Sandhu dating anyone? She doesn't seem to be dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed to be single.

Gia Sandhu is a Canadian actress and producer. She gained prominence after featuring in the television series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as T'Pring. She has also been featured in other TV series and movies such as A Perfect Plan, The Moth Diaries, and The Lost Symbol.

READ ALSO: Elizabeth Scopel’s biography: age, height, birthday, movies

Legit.ng recently published Elizabeth Scopel’s biography. They are an American actor who is widely recognized for their portrayal of Sarah Fier in the 2021 Netflix series Fear Street trilogy.

Elizabeth Scopel was born on 5 October 1992 in Huntingtown, Maryland, United States of America. They currently reside in New York, United States. They have appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, such as FBI: Most Wanted (2020) and Half-Empty (2019).

Source: Legit.ng