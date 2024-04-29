The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria said the May/June SCCE in 2024 will commence on Tuesday, April 30

The Head of WAEC Nigeria Office, Dr Amos Dangut said a total of 1,814,344 candidates from 22,229 schools registered for the examination

Dangut added that the candidature for the 2024 May/June SCCE increased by 192,948 compared to the previous year

Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Nigeria, has announced the date the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will commence across the country.

WAEC said the May/June examination will commence on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 and end on June 24, 2024.

The Head of WAEC Nigeria Office, Dr Amos Dangut, disclosed while speaking on Monday at the WAEC Lagos Office on Monday, April 29, The Punch reports.

Dangut said WAEC was ready to conduct the examination.

“I am delighted to inform you that WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024 will take place between Tuesday, April 30 and Monday, June 24, 2024, in Nigeria, spanning seven weeks and six days. The examination will be conducted in four WAEC member countries, namely: Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra-Leone and Liberia.”

He explained that a total of 1,814,344 candidates from 22,229 schools registered for the May/June SSCE examination.

According to Vanguard, 902,328 are males, amounting to 49.73%. while 912,016 are females, which is 50.27%.

Dangut further stated that the candidature for the 2024 May/June SCCE increased by 192,948.

“Candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers. About 30,000 practising senior secondary school teachers, nominated by various Ministries of Education, will supervise the examination.”

