A Nigerian man jumped to his death into a lagoon in Lagos after being chased by an angry mob seeking retribution

The man was accused of stealing bags of cement, which provoked the mob to pursue him until his death

The police have stated that the man's remains have been handed over to the appropriate authorities, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death

A man named Azeez, accused of stealing bags of cement, was chased by an angry mob in Lagos.

In an apparent act of despair, he decided to take his own life by jumping into the lagoon beneath the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Police has promised that a post-mortem test would be carried out on the body

Source: Twitter

An informant from the police, who requested anonymity as he was unauthorised to make an official statement, informed PUNCH that the director of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency operations in Lagos Central received a call about the unfortunate incident that occurred on the bridge linking Ikoyi to Lekki on Friday, The Cable reported.

Upon arrival, LASEMA officers found people gathered around the lifeless body of the deceased. It's reported that he chose to drown himself, likely fearing that he would be lynched by the angry mob.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, stating that the alleged thief had died, Daily Post Nigeria reported.

Hundeyin further mentioned that the deceased's remains were taken to the Mainland General Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

He also stated that police officers visited the scene to conduct an investigation and uncover the details surrounding the incident.

Hundeyin said:

“A scene was visited while the corpse was evacuated and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy and preservation. An investigation in progress.”

Woman jumps into Lagos lagoon, drowns

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a female passenger took her own life by jumping from a moving boat into a lagoon in Lagos.

The woman, identified as Folashade, left behind a nylon bag containing a bottle of sniper, hospital cards, and some drugs.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the Lagos Police Command, confirmed the unfortunate incident and disclosed that an active investigation has begun to unravel the mystery surrounding the incident.

Source: Legit.ng