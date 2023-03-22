How many kids did DMX have? The rapper’s children and grandkids

DMX was known globally for his striking lyrics, unique style, powerful voice and his central role in the American hip-hop community. He struggled with addiction and had numerous run-ins with the law. However, he was a devoted father and often spoke about the importance of family. How many kids did DMX have? Read more about the late rapper’s family life.

DMX (Earl Simmons) and wife Tashera arrive at the Ziegfeld Theater with their children for the premiere of the movie "Cradle 2 the Grave." Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

DMX was an American rapper and actor, born Earl Simmons in Mount Vernon, New York, on 18 December 1970. He had a difficult childhood marked by poverty, abuse, and neglect. As a result, he turned to illicit substances and crime at a young age and was in and out of juvenile detention centres and jails throughout his teenage years.

How many kids did DMX have?

Earl allegedly had a total of 15 children. Some of his kids were born as early as the 1990s, while others were born as recently as 2019. Despite the complexity of his personal life, the hip-hop musician was committed to being a good father to his children. He often spoke about the joy that his kids brought him and how they gave him a sense of purpose.

How many kids did DMX have with his wife?

Rapper DMX with his wife and children at the premiere of his new movie, 'Exit Wounds.' Photo: Steve Azzara/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

He had four kids with his wife Tashera Simmons, an American actress known for Starter Wives Confidential. They were childhood sweethearts who got married in 1999, but Earl's infidelity and struggles with addiction put a strain on their marriage. They separated in 2010, after eleven years together.

The pair remained legally married until their ultimate divorce in 2014. Notwithstanding their separation, DMX and Tashera remained close and co-parented their kids together. After the rapper’s death, a court appointed Tashera and her kids Xavier, Tacoma and Sean as co-administrators of DMX's estate.

What are DMX's kids' names?

Earl was a proud father and strived to be present in his children's lives. Although some of his kids' lives may be kept private, their names are known, either because he spoke of them publicly or because of legal drama.

Xavier Simmons

Xavier Simmons. Photo: @officialxaviersimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Xavier is the rapper's oldest son. He was born to the late rapper and his ex-wife Tashera on 16 December 1992, before the pair got married, and he is 30 years old as of 2023. Like his late father, Xavier is a singer and songwriter. Although he initially started out as a rapper, he ventured away from hip-hop. He also plays the guitar. He is an actor and the author of the book Perils & Promise.

The young musician had a difficult relationship with his father, supposedly because of the latter's substance problem. There was an attempt to mend their relationship on an episode of Iyanla: Fix My Life on OWN. However, the We Right Here crooner snapped at the TV personality Iyanla Vanzant, and the reconciliation effort bore no fruit.

Tacoma Simmons

Tacoma Simmons. Photo: @tasherasimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tacoma is the second son of Tashera and the late rapper. He was born on 27 August 1999 and is 23 years old as of April 2023. He has gone into music like his father and elder brother, but instead of singing, he is a musical composer. Tacoma stays away from the spotlight and keeps even his Instagram account private.

Sean Simmons

Sean Simmons. Photo: @tasherasimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Earl's third son, Sean Simmons, was born on 10 June 2002. He is 20 years old as of April 2023. Like his older brother Tacoma, he keeps a low profile with a private Instagram page.

Sasha Simmons

Sasha Simmons. Photo: @sasharaaavenn on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Earl’s fourth child, Sasha Simmons, was born in 2002, following an extramarital affair while her father was married to Tashera. Her mother, Patricia Trejo, met the rapper at a modelling agency. In 2012, Trejo sued him for unpaid child support totalling $1 million. Following his death, she shared a video of them dancing together at her quinceañera.

Praise Mary Ella Simmons

Praise Mary Ella Simmons. Photo: @tasherasimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Earl had his fifth child, Praise Mary Ella Simmons, with Tashera. She was born on 18 April 2005 and is 18 years old as of 2023. Like her biological siblings, she stays out of the spotlight and has a private profile on Instagram.

Javon Wayne-Simmons

A 2008 genetic test proved that DMX fathered Javon Wayne-Simmons in 2004. The test was done after DMX and Javon's mother, Monique Wayne, fought over the child's paternity. After the result of the test, Monique sued DMX for defamation and child support. In January 2008, DMX was ordered by the court to pay $1.5 million to Monique. A judge vacated the judgement in May 2008.

Sonovah Hillman Jr.

Sonovah Hillman Jr. Photo: @_freshyoungcoconut_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sonovah Hillman Jr was born in 2005 to Earl and Sonovah Hillman Sr. Following in her father's footsteps, Sonovah is a budding musician. As of 2023, she has released three songs: TikTok Kid (2021), Expensive featuring Ari P (2021), and I Hate Zoom featuring Ya Girl Toodles.

Jada Oden-Simmons

Jada was born to the rapper and Davita Oden, a former model from Buffalo, New York. According to Davita, she met DMX at a nightclub. She filed a paternity petition in May 2005, claiming that DNA result showed a 99.9% likelihood that the rapper was her child’s father. The court ordered him to pay $5,000 a month in child support pending the judgement, which took over a year to be delivered.

After the rapper died, Jada and a few of her siblings joined DMX's ex-fiance Desiree Lindstrom to petition the court to appoint them as administrators of his estate. The judge rejected their petition.

Aaliyah Taraji Michelle Walton-Simmons

Aaliyah Taraji Michelle Walton-Simmons. Photo: @aaliyahataraji_simmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aaliyah Taraji Michelle Walton-Simmons was born to Shikoya Hartley (Walton) in 2011. She was named after American singer Aaliyah Haughton, who died in a plane crash in 2001. Aaliyah was close friends with the rapper, and they collaborated on the hit single Come Back in One Piece.

Aidyn and K'ydn Simmons

Aidyn and K'ydn Simmons are DMX's twin sons who were born on 5 December 2019, to Pebbles Junell, an Instagram fitness model. Their birth came one year after he was released from prison, after serving a one-year sentence for tax fraud.

Exodus Simmons

Exodus Simmons. Photo: @desi123love on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Exodus is the rapper’s son with Desiree Lindstrom, an aspiring aesthetician. The pair started their romantic relationship in 2013 while the rapper was still married to Tashera. They had their son Exodus in 2016, and got engaged in August 2019.

Emmanuel and Z’riyah Simmons

Emmanuel and Z’riyah Simmons. Photo: @yadiraborrego on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DMX was in a relationship with Cuban model Yadira Borrego for nine years. This relationship resulted in two kids; a son Emmanuel and a daughter Z'riyah. Emmanuel is 13 years old as of 2023.

Raven Barmer-Simmons

In October 2021, six months after Earl’s death, a woman from Georgia named Raven Barmer-Simmons appeared, claiming to be his daughter. She joined his other children in claiming a piece of his estate.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Raven spoke about hating DMX when she was younger. She said, however, that she grew to be inspired by him. She further stated that she was a rapper like him and was working on releasing an album. However, the veracity of her claim is yet to be determined.

How many baby mamas did DMX have?

The actor had nine known baby mamas, including his wife of many years, Tashera Simmons, and his fiancee Desiree Lindstrom. His baby mamas' names are as below:

Patricia Trejo

Sonovah Hillman Sr.

Davita Oden

Monique Wayne

Pebbles Junell

Desiree Lindstrom

Yadira Borrego

Tashera Simmons

Shikoya Hartley (Walton)

Did DMX have grandchildren?

As of 2023, the rapper has no grandchildren. Although his eldest child, Xavier, is 30 years old, none of DMX’s kids has been reported to have had any kids.

FAQs

Did DMX have children? Yes, the musician had many children. How many biological children did DMX have? The rapper allegedly had a total of 15 children. How many kids did DMX have with his wife? Out of his 15 alleged children, DMX had four with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons. How many baby mamas does DMX have? The rapper had nine baby mamas who were known and confirmed at the time of his death. Did DMX have grandchildren? No, the rapper had no known grandchildren at the time of his passing. What are DMX’s kids’ ages? His oldest child is 30 years old, while his youngest are twin boys aged 3 as of 2023.

How many kids did DMX have? As of 2023, the late rapper has had 15 biological children revealed. Many of his baby mamas endured long paternity battles in court before he claimed their children. However, the rapper’s children spoke fondly of him following his death. His ex-wife Tashera and his fiancee Desiree have also described him as a loving and present father.

READ ALSO: DaBaby’s kids: meet the rapper’s children and their mothers

Legit.ng recently published an article about DaBaby’s kids. DaBaby, born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, is an American rapper and songwriter. He rose to fame in 2019, following his hit debut album, Baby on Baby.

The musician has three children with three baby mamas. He also dated and had a child with singer Dani Leigh, a fact the pair kept private until months after they broke up in February 2021.

Source: Legit.ng