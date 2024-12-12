BREAKING: Labour Party Loses Another National Assembly Member to APC, Reason for Defection Emerges
- Plateau federal lawmaker, Ajang Iliya, has dumped the Labour Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
- Speaker of the house of representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, announced the defection of the lawmakers through letters he read upon resumption of plenary on Thursday, December 12
- The LP lawmaker hinged his decision on the protracted crisis rocking the opposition party
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs, governance, and politics.
FCT, Abuja - Ajang Alfred Iliya, a member of the Labour Party (LP) caucus in the house of representatives, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
As reported by The Punch, Iliya's defection was announced by Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives during plenary on Thursday, December 12, after he read a letter from the lawmaker.
The Nigerian Tribune also noted the defection.
BREAKING: Bayelsa governorship candidate dumps Peter Obi's Labour Party, resignation letter surfaces
In the letter, Iliya, who represents Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Plateau state, cited the ongoing crisis in the LP as his reason for leaving.
He is the latest member of the party to leave for the APC.
Furthermore, Iliya stated that he “finds it difficult to align with LP’s position on current issues.”
Legit.ng reports that after over 20 years of its formation, pro-workers political organisation, Labour Party made inroads into mainstream politics during the 2023 elections as the party secured six senate and over 34 house of representatives seats.
Compared to its phenomenal stride in the 2023 elections, the LP did not get a single seat in the 2019 national assembly elections.
With the party’s presidential candidate, Obi, impressively coming third during the 2023 general elections, many had thought that the LP would form a formidable opposition alongside the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the ruling APC but intra-party squabbles after the general elections have plagued the party.
5 LP house of reps members join APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that five LP house of representatives members - Esosa Iyawe (Edo), Tochukwu Okere (Imo), Donatus Matthew (Kaduna), Bassey Akiba (Cross River), and Daulyop Fom (Plateau) - left the party.
The defecting federal lawmakers joined the APC.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.