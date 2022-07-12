Giovanna Grigio’s biography: age, height, movies and tv shows

Who is Giovanna Grigio? She is a Brazilian actress, singer, presenter, model, television personality and social media influencer. She came into the limelight after she was featured in the remake of the Brazilian soap opera Chiquititas. She gained more popularity for her role as Emilia Alo in the series Rebelde (2022).

Giovanna Grigio is a big name in Brazil’s entertainment industry. At only six months, she started appearing on different commercials and advertising companies. She is recognized for her television hosting work on Best of Brazil and Band Kids. In addition, she commands a massive fan following across social media platforms, especially on Instagram and Facebook.

Profile summary

Real name Giovanna Grigio dos Santos Nickname Gigi Grigio Gender Female Date of birth 19 January 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Maua, Sao Paulo, Brazil Current residence Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-69-97 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Alexandre Marcelo dos Santos Mother Janaina Grigio Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Johny Baroli Profession Actress, singer, model, presenter, social media influencer Net worth $1 million- $5 million Instagram @gigigrigi TikTok @agigigrigio Facebook @Giovanna Grigio

Giovanna Grigio’s biography

The soap opera actress was born Giovanna Grigio dos Santos in Maua, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Who are Giovanna Grigio’s parents? Her father is Alexandre Marcelo dos Santos, and her mother is Janaina Grigio.

The renowned actress is a Brazilian national of mixed ethnicity. She has Spanish-Brazilian ancestry. She studied Animation Design in São Paulo in 2019.

What is Giovanna Grigio’s age?

Giovanna Grigio from Rebelde is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 January 1998. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Giovanna Grigio is a soap opera actress, singer, presenter, social media influencer and television personality. She first appeared on television in 2005 as a child reporter on the Best of Brazil program.

She gained fame in 2013 after she was featured in the remake of the Brazilian soap opera Chiquititas as Mili. However, her big break came when she appeared on the Netflix series Rebelde as Emilia Alo. The actress won the Best of NaTelinha Year Awards in 2013 and 2014.

Aside from acting, Giovanna is also a popular social media influencer. Her Instagram account has accumulated a massive fan following with over 7.3 million followers.

She primarily uses the platform to share her fashion and modelling photos. She also uses the account to promote various brands, including Carefree Brasil, Benetton Perfumes, Seda and Carolina Herrera.

She is also active and famous on TikTok. She posted her first video on 27 May 2020. Since then, she has been consistently sharing her entertaining content, including lip-syncing, comedy and dance videos. The account has 2.2 million followers and 13.8 million likes as of 2022. In addition, she has more than 7.3 million followers on Facebook.

Giovanna Grigio's movies and TV shows

According to her IMDb profile, the Brazilian actress has appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, which are listed below:

Chiquititas (2013-2015) as Mili / Milena Almeida

(2013-2015) as Mili / Milena Almeida The Good Side of Life! (2016) as Gerusa

(2016) as Gerusa I Go Crazy (2017) as Gabriela Coelho

(2017) as Gabriela Coelho Y oung Hearts (2017-2018) as Samantha Lambertini

(2017-2018) as Samantha Lambertini DJ Cinderella (2019) as Belinha

(2019) as Belinha We Are Five (2020-2021) as Samantha Lambertini

(2020-2021) as Samantha Lambertini Rebelde (2022) as Emilia Alo

(2022) as Emilia Alo Perdida (filming) as Sofia

What is Giovanna Grigio’s net worth?

Her alleged net worth is approximated to be between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is not official. She primarily earns her income from her acting career and brand endorsements.

Who is Giovanna Grigio's boyfriend?

Who is Giovanna Grigio dating? The soap opera actress is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has not confirmed anything about her current relationship.

However, she was previously in a relationship with singer and actor Johnny Baroli. The two dated for six months before they broke up in January 2017.

What is Giovanna Grigio's height?

The Brazilian actress stands at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs around 128 pounds (58 kilograms). Her measurements are 36-27-38 inches (91-69-97 centimetres).

Fast facts about Giovanna Grigio

Who is Giovanna Grigio? She is a Brazilian actress, singer, model, television personality and social media influencer. What is Giovanna Grigio's age? She is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 January 1998. What is Giovanna Grigio’s zodiac sign? She is a Capricorn. Who is Giovanna Grigio's partner? The famous actress does not have a partner at the moment. She is seemingly single. What is Giovanna Grigio's sexuality? Her sexuality is straight. What is Giovanna Grigio’s height? The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall. What is Giovanna Grigio net worth? Her alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Who are Giovanna Grigio's parents? Her father is Alexandre Marcelo dos Santos, and her mother is Janaina Grigio.

Giovanna Grigio is a renowned Brazilian actress, singer, presenter, model, television personality and social media influencer. She is widely known for her role as Mili in the Brazilian soap opera Chiquititas. She is also known for working as a television host on the programs Band Kids and Best of Brazil.

