Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully thwarted a bandit attack in the southern part of Taraba State in a well-coordinated operation.

The Acting Assistant Director of 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Captain Olubodunde Oni, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Swift and Decisive Action

According to Captain Oni, troops from the 6 Brigade Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) acted on credible intelligence about an impending terrorist attack on several villages.

On December 11, 2024, the troops swiftly launched aggressive patrols, ambushes, and covert operations to prevent the attack.

These efforts led to the apprehension of two suspected terrorists, identified as Terry Waapara and Tobaya Tekura, in Adu village.

The suspects were intercepted while attempting to infiltrate the Chachanji market to carry out their mission, which reportedly included kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Recovered Weapons and Ongoing Investigation

During the operation, the troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, and 26 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Captain Oni stated that the suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation to uncover more details about their network and activities.

Commendation for Troops and Community Support

In his remarks, the Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their vigilance, professionalism, and swift response, which led to the successful operation.

He assured the people of Taraba State that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its fight against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality.

General Uwa also appreciated the support and cooperation of law-abiding citizens in providing timely and credible information, stating, “Together, we will continue to work towards a safer and more secured nation.”

Source: Legit.ng