Tragedy struck again in the house of Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas, in the federal capital territory, Abuja

The driver of Governor Kefas's mother reportedly slumped and died after hearing of the death of the governor's sister, Atsi

Atsi died in a private hospital in Abuja while receiving treatment for injuries she sustained during an armed robber attack

FCT, Abuja - The driver of Taraba state governor, Agbu Kefas’s mother reportedly slumped and died after hearing of the death of the governor’s sister, Atsi Kefas.

Legit.ng recalls that Kefas’s younger sister, Atsi died four days after she was shot by armed robbers who attacked the vehicle carrying her and her mother.

Atsi reportedly died on Monday, December 9 in a private hospital in Abuja while receiving treatment for injuries she sustained during the attack.

It was gathered that the driver identified simply as Abraham, collapsed and died after shouting upon hearing the tragic news of Atsi's death.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred at T.Y. Danjuma House in Abuja on Tuesday, December 10.

A source present at the scene said:

“I was in the lodge when it happened. He just slumped and died after hearing about the death of the governor’s sister,”

It was Abraham who drove the vehicle in which Atsi was struck by a bullet along the Wukari-Kente route on December 5, 2024.

He had been serving as a driver in the convoy of the governor’s wife since Kefas assumed office in 2023.

Wukari, the governor's hometown, has witnessed previous security challenges, raising concerns about the safety of residents and travelers in the area.

Gunmen target Taraba governor’s mother, sister

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed men suspected to be bandits attacked the vehicle of Governor Kefas's mother along Kente Road, leaving his sister injured.

Miss Atsi Kefas sustained a gunshot wound and was airlifted to Abuja for further medical care after initial treatment in Wukari

Authorities have launched an investigation as the state government dismisses circulating reports as "fake news"

