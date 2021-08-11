Bakhar Nabieva’s biography: age, height, eyes, before and after

Bakhar Nabieva is a fitness model and bodybuilder. She rose to fame as a result of her impressive body that has earned her the nickname “Miss Iron Bum”. She is also known for her black sclera lenses that are almost a permanent fixture on her face.

Bakhar Nabieva’s bio reveals everything you need to know about the model’s personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name: Bakhar Nabieva

Bakhar Nabieva Nickname: Miss Iron Bum

Miss Iron Bum Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 April 1994

8 April 1994 Age: 27 years (as of 2021)

27 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Mingachevir, Azerbaijan

Mingachevir, Azerbaijan Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Nationality: Azerbaijani

Azerbaijani Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7”

5’7” Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Weight in pounds: 147

147 Colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Not married

Not married University: Alfred Nobel University

Alfred Nobel University Profession: Fitness model, bodybuilder

Fitness model, bodybuilder Instagram: @bakharnabieva

Bakhar Nabieva’s biography

The model is originally from Mingachevir, Azerbaijan. When she was about 5 or 6 years old, her family relocated to Dnipro, Ukraine. She has an older sister.

How old is Bakhar Nabieva?

The bodybuilder was born on 8 April 1994. As of 2021, Bakhar Nabieva’s age is 27 years.

Education

The model received her primary education in Dnipro, Ukraine. While in school, she played basketball and volleyball. She attended Alfred Nobel University in Dnipro and graduated with a degree in Economics.

Career

Her high school classmates made fun of her because she had a slim figure and skinny legs. She admitted that she had been bullied at school. It all changed one day in 2012 when she saw an interview with Brazilian fitness model Gracyanne Barbosa on television.

Barbosa has become an inspiration to Nabieva, who has begun attending a gym as a result of her example. Here is how she commented on it in an interview with Mirror:

I started going to the gym and had no idea how to build an exercise routine correctly, so I just started working on the physical part, and one day I woke up and looked in the mirror, and I saw some muscles.

She recorded her training sessions on video and shared them on social media on a regular basis. Bakhar Nabieva’s transformation became noticeable over time. The girl noticed some muscle growth:

Once I saw the result of developing muscles, nothing could stop me.

She also began learning about how specific exercises affect the development of specific muscle groups. She kept on posting videos on her YouTube channel. Her workout videos became very popular, and she gained a large following and popularity.

Nabieva entered the world of competition for a brief period. She also finished fifth in the 2015 Fitness bikini competition. Then she quit and became a fitness model.

She drew the attention of sponsors over time, including Dragon Pharma, with whom she signed a contract. She was featured in such magazines as Mirror and Daily Star, which published information about Nabieva's life before becoming a fitness model.

Today, Bakhar Nabieva’s before and after body transformation is clearly visible. Her muscles became her signature that earned her the nickname of Miss Iron Bum.

In 2020, she moved to Miami, Florida. She continues to go to the gym there. Leg presses, squats, and walking lunges are among her favourite exercises. She generally leads a healthy lifestyle. Nonetheless, like any other person, she finds it difficult to resist the temptation of her favourite cheat meals – pizza and pancakes.

What colour are Bakhar Nabieva’s eyes?

What colour are Bakhar’s eyes? It is one of her fans’ most frequently asked questions.

When scrolling through her photos on social media, one cannot help but notice her large dark black eyes. However, it is not her natural eye colour, as the model wears dark black lenses. Instead, her eyes are dark brown.

How tall is Bakhar Nabieva?

Bakhar Nabieva’s height is 5 feet 7 inches, or 172 centimetres.

How much does Bakhar Nabieva weigh?

The fitness model weighs 147 pounds or 70 kg.

After spending most of her life in Ukraine, Bakhar Nabieva now resides in Miami, Florida, US. She continues to work as a fitness model. She advises anyone who wants to begin a fitness journey to focus on themselves, their opinions, and desires. She emphasizes the importance of "being yourself and doing it for you," without which you will not succeed.

