Actress Milan Ray’s biography: age, family, movies and TV shows

Milan Ray is a young up-and-coming model and actress from the United States of America. She gained initial fame as a model, but her popularity rose when she ventured into acting. She is best recognised for starring in The Wonder Years as Keisa Clemmons and Modern Love as Lil.

Milan Ray is a budding actress, having been featured in at least five movies and TV series. She is currently represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and is an aspiring film director.

Profile summary

Full name Milan Ray Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'6" Height in centimetres 137 Weight in pounds 84 Weight in kilograms 38 Body measurements in inches 26-24-32 Body measurements in centimetres 66-61-81 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Allison Ray Father Dustin Ray Siblings 1 Education High school Profession Actor, model Net worth $900 thousand Instagram @itsjust.milan

Milan Ray’s biography

The teenage actress was born in Dallas, Texas, USA. Milan Ray’s mother is Allison, while her father is Dustin Ray. She was raised alongside her older brother Victor. She is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

Milan Ray’s family currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, where she pursues an acting career while taking her high school studies.

How old is the actress Milan Ray?

The Los Angeles-based model is 14 years old as of 2022. She was born on 11 January 2008. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Milan Ray’s profession?

She is an actress and model. She began her modelling career at 6 years old. She has done voiceovers and appeared in several commercials, most notably in the Wal-Mart Trolls commercial. The model is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency.

Actress Milan Ray is also gradually gaining prominence on Instagram, where she shares her lifestyle photos and acting career updates. She also runs a second Instagram account, where she shares the same content.

What TV shows has Milan Ray been in?

The actress commenced acting in 2019, debuting in the movie Troop Zero. She has five acting credits and has appeared as herself in WCCO Channel 4 News (2020) and WGN Morning News (2020). Here is a list of Milan Ray’s movies and TV series:

The Wonder Years (2021-2022) as Keisa Clemmons

(2021-2022) as Keisa Clemmons Modern Love (2021) as Lil

(2021) as Lil Charm City Kings (2020) as Shay

(2020) as Shay Boomerang (2019) as Young Simone

(2019) as Young Simone Troop Zero (2019) as Hell-No Price

How much is Milan Ray worth?

According to Hollywoods Magazine, the young entertainer has an estimated net worth of $900 thousand. However, the information source is unofficial and, thus, unreliable. Her primary income sources are her acting and modelling careers.

What are Milan Ray’s measurements?

Her height is 4 feet 6 inches (137 centimetres), and she weighs approximately 84 pounds (38 kilograms). The actress’ body measurements are 26-24-32 inches (66-61-81 centimetres).

Fast facts about Milan Ray

What is Milan Ray’s age? The actress is 14 years old as of 2022. She was born on 11 January 2008. Who are Milan Ray’s siblings? She has one sibling, a brother named Victor Ray. What is Milan Ray’s ethnicity? She is believed to be of mixed ethnicity, Afro-Puerto Rican. Who is Milan Ray related to? The American entertainer is not related to any celebrity except her family members. Why is Milan Ray famous? She is well-known as an actress and model. What is Milan Ray’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $900 thousand. What is Milan Ray’s height? She is 4 feet 6 inches (137 centimetres) tall.

Milan Ray is a rising actress and model. She appeared in multiple commercials at the beginning of her career and currently thrives as an actress with five credits.

