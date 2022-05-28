Praise Mary Ella Simmons’ biography: who is DMX's daughter?

Praise Mary Ella Simmons is a famous celebrity kid from the United States. She is famously recognized for being the only daughter of the late American rapper Earl Simmons (DMX) with Tashera. Her dad is remembered for numerous hit songs such as Get At Me Dog, Stop Being Greedy, and What’s My Name.

Praise Mary Ella Simmons' parents got married in 1999, but their union only lasted for 11 years. They separated in 2010 when Ella was only five years old.

Profile summary

Full name Praise Mary Stella Simmons Gender Female Date of birth 18 April 2005 Age 17 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Earl Simmons (DMX) Mother Tashera Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Net worth $100 thousand

Praise Mary Ella Simmons' biography

DMX's daughter, Praise Mary Ella Simmons, was born in Texas, the United States of America. Who is Praise Mary Ella Simmons' mother? Her mom is called Tashera, an actress. On the other hand, her dad was a renowned actor, singer and rapper. Unfortunately, he passed away on 9 April 2021. Mary Ella lives with her mother in New York, USA.

She is the only daughter of Earl and Tashera but not the late rapper's only child. She has three biological siblings named Xavier, Tacoma and Sean. She also has 11 step-siblings from her father's relationships with other nine women.

Other DMX's children include Sasha, Sonovah Junior, Aaliyah, Exodus, Aidyn, K'ydn, Jada Oden, Michelle Walton, Javon Wayne, Z'riyah and Emmanuel.

How old is Praise Mary Ella Simmons?

Praise Mary Ella Simmons' age is 17 years old as of 2022. She was born on 18 April 2005, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Praise is still young and has just completed her high school education. Therefore, much is not known about her career path. However, she came to the limelight as the daughter of DMX. Her father was a well-known rapper and actor who began his music career in the early 1990s with his debut album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot. The album was released in 1998.

He also appeared in several television shows and movies, such as Fast and Fierce: Death Race, Fresh Off the Boat, The Bleeding and many more others. At the time of his death, he had 58 acting credits under his name.

What is Praise Mary Ella Simmons' net worth?

According to Married Biography, her net worth is estimated to be $100 thousand. This value is, however, not verified.

What is Praise Mary Ella Simmons' height?

She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has black hair and eyes.

FAQS

How old is DMX's daughter? She is 17 years old as of 2022. Who are Praise Mary Ella Simmons' parents? Her father is Earl Simmons, while her mother is called Tashera. Where is Tashera Simmons? She is currently living in New York, the United States, with her four children. How old is Tashera Simmons? She is 51 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 April 1971. Does Praise Mary Ella Simmons have any siblings? Yes, Ella has three biological siblings and 11 other step-siblings. What is Praise Mary Ella Simmons famous for? She is a celebrity kid who came into the lamelight as the daughter of DMX.

Praise Mary Ella Simmons is a young celebrity kid from the United States popularly recognized as the daughter of the late DMX. She currently resides in New York, with her family.

