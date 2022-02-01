Joe Bartolozzi’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Who is Joe Bartolozzi? He is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, athlete and social media influencer. He rose to popularity because of his funny lip-sync clips and dance videos on TikTok. He also posts gaming and lifestyle vlogs.

Bartolozzi shares engaging and entertaining content on YouTube and social media. He is also a fitness enthusiast. Find out more details about him in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Joe Bartolozzi

Joe Bartolozzi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 6 February 2002

6 February 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: New Jersey, United States of America

New Jersey, United States of America Current residence: New Jersey, United States of America

New Jersey, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 158

158 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Kimberly E. Chapman

Kimberly E. Chapman Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Athlete and social media influencer

Athlete and social media influencer Net worth: $902.58 thousand

$902.58 thousand TikTok: @joe_bartolozzi

Joe Bartolozzi’s biography

The YouTuber was born in New Jersey, United States of America. His mother's name is Kimberly E. Chapman. He has a sister named Angelina, a popular dancer and a social media personality. He is also very close to his maternal grandparents, Philo W. Chapman and Maxine Chapman.

Is Joe Bartolozzi Italian?

No, the influencer is an American national.

When is Joe Bartolozzi's birthday?

He was born in 2002 and celebrates his birthday on 06 February annually.

How old is Joe Bartolozzi?

As of 2022, he is 20 years old.

What is Joe Bartolozzi's zodiac sign? The Twitch streamer's zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Does Joe Bartolozzi believe in God?

The athlete was born and raised with Christian parents. From his Instagram posts, he is mostly seen wearing a cross on his neck. However, he is an atheist and does not believe in God.

What does Joe Bartolozzi do for a living?

He is an athlete and social media influencer. He commands a huge online following. He has gained over 17 million followers on his TikTok account. Joe Bartolozzi's YouTube channel has attracted over 831 thousand subscribers.

His Twitch channel is gradually growing and has attracted 802 thousand followers. He utilizes his platform to stream and share gaming content. He has played several games, including Minecraft and Warzone, among others. Besides, he is also active on Instagram and Twitter.

Since childhood, he has always been passionate about sports and athletics and has developed a keen interest in sporting activities.

He has won several competitions and feted with medals in track and field events such as relay races, hurdle races, and high jump. He shared a photo of his medal collection on Instagram, which he earned during his sophomore year.

Who is Joe Bartolozzi's girlfriend?

The Twitch streamer is a private person; therefore, little is known about his current relationship and dating history. However, he is rumoured to be in a relationship with Brooke Armitage. She normally shares pictures with him on her Instagram page.

How tall is Joe Bartolozzi?

Joe Bartolozzi's height is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres. His body weighs 158 pounds or 72 kgs. The American YouTuber has blonde hair and brown eyes.

How much does Joe Bartolozzi make?

According to Net Worth Spot, he has an estimated net worth of $902.58 thousand and earns an estimate of $14.84 thousand a month.

Joe Bartolozzi is an American social media personality, content creator, and athlete. He has a significant following on social media.

