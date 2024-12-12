Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Maiduguri, Borno state - Two people have been reportedly killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a housing estate under construction in Dalwa, Borno state.

Borno is governed by an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Professor Babagana Zulum.

As reported by Channels Television, the explosion happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, about the time Governor Zulum and his Yobe counterpart, Mai Mala Buni, were commissioning housing estates in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Dalwa is 175 kilometres from Maiduguri and is one of the many communities affected by Boko Haram's insurgency.

Legit.ng reports that Borno is one of several states where terrorism is prevalent. Hundreds of people have been killed in cases of terrorist violence in recent years.

Apart from the north, the conflict has continued to roil the country’s central region too, where armed groups are active.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu vowed to end insecurity by 2024, however, the problem persists.

