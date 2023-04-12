A young man who is currently undergoing his Ph.D. studies abroad has revealed some uncomfortable situation he found himself in the past

In a personal essay, the man said he constantly received calls in the middle of the night which affected his sleep and academic activities

Eventually, the man disclosed that he was able to find a book that helped him regained his sleeping habit which invariably improved his productivity

A Nigerian man who is currently running his Ph.D. outside the shores of his birth country has revealed how he juggled his academic engagement with family's demands.

In a short essay published on CBS, Olajide Salawu, a PhD student noted that he had lost sleep as a result of late night calls from home.

He said:

"Having my father calling around 4am was not something strange. He thought the world ran on the same time zone. He had called to say hello, laughing, and wanted to update me about family affairs."

As the head of the first child in the family, Olajide disclosed that he was duty bound to receive reports from home.

Nevertheless, he said he did not hesitate to let his father know that it was late at night from where he lived.

In his words:

"I am a PhD student living far away from home while still responsible for keeping home close through phone calls, messages and video chat to keep down loneliness and nostalgia. I packed my bags and left Nigeria on June 17, 2021, heading straight into Edmonton's blistering summer. I would not know how much this would cost my rest as I bonded with family."

Strict sleep protocol

Olajide finally found a way around his sleeping habit as it was affecting his studies.

He started a strict sleeping protocol where he made it a necessity to sleep by 10pm and wake up by 6am in the morning. He said this has helped him a lot.

He said:

"I now consider my sleeping more a kind of self-care. Because I am aware that straining my body with needless work will not increase productivity, I oppose the thought of dissatisfaction."

