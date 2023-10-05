Sadie Mckenna's biography: age, height, birthday, net worth

Who is Sadie Mckenna? She is an American TikTok star, Instagram model, and social media personality. Her TikTok channel has gained significant popularity due to her makeup tutorials, comedy skits, lip-sync, and dance videos.

Sadie in a sweater (L), the TikTok star looking straight at the camera as she poses for a photo (R). Photo: @sadieemckennaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sadie Mckenna has been on social media for almost a decade. Since 2014, she has consistently been growing her audience on various platforms using her comedic talent. She is a member of Hype House, a multi-million dollar mansion based in the United States, where young content creators gather to collaborate on creating content.

Profile summary

Full name Sadie McKenna Gender Female Date of birth 14 November 2002 Age 20 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New Hampshire, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurement in inches 31-24-32 Body measurement in centimetres 78-60-81 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, model, social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth $1 million Instagram @sadieemckennaa

Sadie Mckenna's biography

Where is Sadie Mckenna from? Sadie was born and raised in New Hampshire, United States, where she lived with her family. She now lives in Los Angeles with the other Hype House members.

Not much is known about Sadie Mckenna's parents as she keeps her personal life private. She follows the Christian faith, having been raised in a Christian family.

How old is Sadie Mckenna?

Sadie Mckenna's age is 20 years old as of October 2023. The American social media influencer was born on 14 November 2002. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

McKenna is a well-known social media personality and model. Her online popularity has consistently grown, with many fans following her across various social media platforms. She began her social media career in 2014 by creating a YouTube channel that currently has over 23 thousand subscribers.

The model uploads content related to vlogs, Q&A, POV, and short dance videos on her YouTube channel. She later launched her TikTok account on 2 June 2019, where she uploads makeup tutorials, comedy skits, lip-sync, and dance videos. Her TikTok account has more than 2.3 million followers as of the time of writing.

Additionally, the social media influencer has over 619 thousand followers on her Instagram account. She posts her modelling photos and short videos with inspiring captions promoting various brands like White Fox Boutique and Dunkin.

The TikTok star is also a member of the Hype House. This is a content house that resides in a five-million-dollar mansion and brings together young internet personalities on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Some of the popular group members include Thomas Petrou, Jacob Day, and Mia Hayward.

Who is Sadie Mckenna dating?

The influencer is seemingly single at the moment. However, it’s alleged that she is in a relationship with football player and former content creator JP Wilderrbut. Neither Sadie nor JP has confirmed nor denied the alleged relationship. She has also been romantically linked to American social media personality Bryce Hall.

What is Sadie Mckenna's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million. The influencer makes money from social media endeavours, including brand endorsement deals.

How tall is Sadie Mckenna?

Sadie Mckenna's height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 115 pounds (52 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Sadie Mckenna? She is an American TikTok star, digital content creator, and social media influencer. When is Sadie Mckenna's birthday? She was born on 14 November 2002. Where is Sadie Mckenna's hometown? She is from New Hampshire, United States. What is Sadie Mckenna’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. How tall is Sadie Mckenna? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. Where does Sadie Mckenna live? The American celebrity lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Sadie McKenna is a well-known Instagram model, TikTok star, and social media personality based in the United States. She gained prominence by sharing lip-sync, dance, and comedy sketch videos on her TikTok account.

Legit.ng published Lorenzo Zurzolo's biography. Lorenzo is an Italian actor popularly recognised for his role as Niccolo Rossi Govender in the Netflix show Baby. His father is a journalist, and his mother owns a production company.

The Italian actor made his debut in 2007 with a minor role in the Italian show Decameron di Daniele Luttazi. He has since appeared in over 19 movies and television shows.

Source: Legit.ng