Bob Ross was an American painter, art instructor, and television host best known for hosting The Joy of Painting, a TV program that taught viewers how to paint landscapes using his unique wet-on-wet oil painting technique. He became famous for his soothing voice, calm demeanour, and the way he would create beautiful paintings in just 30 minutes. The painter passed away in 1995, but who was the late Bob Ross' spouse?

TV painting instructor/artist Bob Ross jubiantly holding up paint pallette & brushes as he stands in front of wall covered w. his landscape paintings in his studio. Photo: Acey Harper

Source: Getty Images

Bob Ross was born on 29 October 1942 in Daytona Beach, Florida and raised in Orlando, Florida. His parents, Jack (carpenter ) and Ollie Ross (waitress). Despite being a cigarette smoker for most of his adult life, he had various health concerns and anticipated early death. Eventually, he succumbed to complications from lymphoma and passed away at the age of 52 in Orlando, Florida, on 4 July 1995. Many fans are interested in knowing Bob Ross’ spouses and what they are up to now.

Who were the late Bob Ross' spouses?

Bob Ross was a beloved painter, art instructor, and television host who captured the hearts of millions with his multiple talents. He was married three times throughout his life. Take a closer look at the late Bob Ross' spouses and their influence on his life and work.

Vivian Ridge (1965 –1977)

Vivian Ridge was his first wife. At the age of 12, Vivian started painting as a hobby. Later, she pursued a degree in art history from Wake Forest University. During this time, she met Bob, and they began working together.

They got married in 1965 and lasted for over a decade until they divorced in 1977. Not much is known about Vivian Ridge, as Ross did not speak much about her publicly.

While together, the couple had a child and became proud parents to Robert Stephen Ross, born on 1 August 1966. He is a renowned painter who goes by the professional name of Steve Ross.

He occasionally appeared on The Joy of Painting and became his father's-certified instructor. He appeared on the last episode of Season 1, where he read out a series of general "how-to" questions from viewers.

Jane Lee Zanardelli (1977 – 1992)

After his divorce from Vivian Ridge, he married Jane in 1977. Jane was a painter and his student who was interested in learning oil painting from him. Bob Ross and Jane Ross met when Jane started taking painting classes, and eventually, they fell in love and married.

Jane became his business partner and helped him run his art empire. Bob Ross' wife was diagnosed with cancer and died in 1992. Her death was a major shock for the art instructor, and he stopped filming The Joy of Painting for a while after her passing.

Lynda Brown Ross (1995)

The painter was married Lynda Brown, his third wife, a few months before his death in 1995. Bob Ross and Lynda Brown met while Lynda was working as a nurse. Despite their short marriage, they stayed together until his passing two months later in July 1995 due to complications related to lymphoma.

What happened to Bob Ross' wives?

Vivian appears to have moved on with her life. She lives in Orlando, Florida. Jane, his second wife, died of cancer in August 1992 in Florida, just three years before Bob died. At the time, she was 50 years old. Bob Ross' third wife's whereabouts are unknown.

The late Bob Ross' spouses were Vivian Ridge, Jane, and Lynda Brown. Each of his marriages had a unique story; while some ended in divorce, others were tragically cut short due to illness. Despite these personal challenges, Bob Ross's legacy inspires and captivates generations of artists and enthusiasts worldwide. His impact on the art world and his positive influence on those who knew him will undoubtedly continue to be felt for many years to come.

