Shiloh 2024 LIVE Updates: Bishop Oyedepo Invites Nigerians for Divine Blessings
Ota, Ogun state - Welcome to Legit.ng's live coverage of the Winners Chapel’s Shiloh 2024 programme.
Stay tuned for real-time updates from one of the biggest church events in Nigeria as Bishop David Oyedepo shares divine messages.
How to watch Shiloh 2024 on TV, online
In case your daily schedule does not permit you to join Shiloh at Canaanland or at any of the church's viewing centres, you can connect live to Shiloh 2024 through any of these media channels:
Dstv: Channel 408
Startimes: Channel 308
GOtv: Channel 145
Facebook: Winners Chapel International (WinnersWld)
Youtube: Living Faith Church Worldwide (lfcww)
Shiloh 2024 begins
The annual spiritual gathering of members of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Shiloh, begins on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.
The event, with the theme, 'Ever Winning wisdom', runs through to Sunday, December 15, 2023, when it is rounded off with a Thanksgiving service.
