Emir Muhammad Sanusi II has assured that the Emirate Council will facilitate the peaceful transfer of their newly appointed District Head, Munir Sanusi Bayero, to Bichi LGA

He made this pledge on Wednesday during a solidarity visit by traditional and religious leaders from Bichi

This was after security personnel allegedly barricaded the palace to prevent the District Head’s planned departure for Bichi

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has assured residents of Bichi local government area in Kano state that the Emirate Council will ensure the peaceful conveyance of their district head, Munir Sanusi Bayero, to assume his duties in Bichi.

Sanusi gave this assurance on Wednesday, December 11, during a solidarity visit by traditional and religious leaders from Bichi, led by the chairman of Bichi LG, Alhaji Hamza Sule, at the Gidan Rumfa palace in Kano.

As reported by The Punch, Sanusi disclosed that a new date would be scheduled for the transfer of the district head, who was recently turbaned at the palace after an earlier attempt was disrupted.

“I assure you that another day will be fixed and your District Head will surely be brought to you and everything will take place peacefully,” he said.

Kano Emirate Tussle: Sanusi vs Bayero

Legit.ng recalls that heavily armed security operatives laid siege at the entrance leading to Emir Sanusi’s Kofar Kudu palace.

This move was to prevent Sanusi from attending the coronation of the new district head of Bichi LGA.

Legit.ng understands that the Kano Emirate tussle involving Sanusi and his rival, Ado Aminu Bayero has continued to fuel tensions in the ancient city of Kano.

Sanusi and Bayero have continued to lay hold of the royal throne following conflicting court judgements.

