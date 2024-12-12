FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada cut-off mark, entry requirements and screening

If you are considering pursuing a nursing course, FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada is one institution that should be at the top of your list. It offers multiple quality programs that prepare students for a nursing career. Joining the institution is highly competitive, and the cut-off mark is a key consideration. What is the FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada cut-off mark?

Nursing is one of the best medical courses if you aspire to pursue a medical career. If you want to pursue the course at FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada, you should know the requirements, including the cut-off mark. FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada determines whether you are eligible for admission to study the course.

FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada cut-off mark

Like most tertiary learning institutions, FCT College of Nursing does not have a constant cut-off mark for its nursing course. The cut-off mark varies every year depending on multiple factors, including the performance of candidates in the entrance examination, the number of applicants, and the school’s capacity to admit the students.

However, for the 2024/2025 intake, the school’s cut-off mark for enrollment into a nursing course is 180. Therefore, any candidate with at least 180 marks in the 2024 UTME who wants to pursue a nursing course at FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada should consider applying for admission.

School of Nursing Gwagwalada entry requirements

Usually, the cut-off mark is not the only requirement, as a potential candidate should also meet other essential requirements for full eligibility. Below are specific requirements a potential candidate must attain besides the cut-off mark.

The candidate must have selected the FCT College of Nursing Sciences, Gwagwalada, Abuja, as their first choice.

The candidate must have attained at least 16 years of age at the time of application.

The prospective candidate must have a minimum of five credits in O’Level in English, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and biology. They must have obtained the five credits in at most two sittings in the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), or General Certificate of Education (GCE).

FCT College of Nursing admission application

Once prospective candidates are confident that they have attained the above requirements, they can apply for admission on the nursing college's official portal. Below is a step-by-step guide for online admission applications.

Open your browser, search for the FCT College of Nursing portal and open the page. Since you are a prospective student, choose the registration option. Read the terms and conditions and accept them before opening another page. Enter the required information, including your JAMB number, name, phone number, and valid email address. Pay the required non-refundable application fee. For a national diploma or higher national diploma course, the fee is ₦2,200, while for post-UTME, it is ₦2,000. Fill out the application form with correct and accurate details. Attach the required documents, including copies of examination results, birth certificate, passport-sized photos, and evidence of application fee payment. Note that providing falsified information leads to automatic disqualification. Review your application details to ensure everything is correct, and click submit to complete the admission application process.

FCT College of Nursing screening

FCT College of Nursing has a thorough screening process that ensures only eligible candidates are considered for admission. The screening process involves sitting for the entrance examination to test your knowledge of the English language, mathematics, chemistry, biology, and physics.

The prospective student will also have an oral interview to assess their communication skills, basic nursing knowledge, and motivation for pursuing the nursing course. Candidates may also undergo a medical fitness test to evaluate their physical and mental health.

During the screening process, candidates are required to provide the following documents:

Original and photocopies of academic certificates.

Original birth certificate or an age declaration document.

Evidence of payment.

Valid identification document.

Coloured, recently taken passport-sized photos.

What is the cut-off mark for FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada?

The 2024/2025 intake cut-off mark for a nursing course at FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada is 180. The cut-off mark is not constant and changes yearly depending on performance, the number of applicants, and the school’s capacity to admit students.

How much is the FCT College of Nursing application fee?

The application fee is ₦2,200 for a national diploma or higher national diploma course. However, the fee is ₦2,000 for post-UTME.

How much is the fee for the FCT School of Nursing?

The FCT School of Nursing fee is alleged to be approximately ₦153,000 in the first year. The fee for the second and third years is ₦25,000. However, it is always advisable to contact the institution for more accurate figures before making any payment.

What is the name of the nursing school in Gwagwalada?

The nursing school in Gwagwalada, Abuja, is FCT School of Nursing Sciences. The institution is accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

How long does the nursing program last?

The basic nursing program at the FCT School of Nursing takes approximately three years. After successfully completing the program, students are awarded a registered nurse certificate, allowing them to offer nursing services at various health institutions.

FCT School of Nursing Gwagwalada cut-off mark is 180 for the 2024/2025 intake. Attaining the cut-off mark enhances your chances of admission to pursue a nursing course. Additionally, you must meet other requirements and pass the screening process to secure your slot at the highly demanded nursing school.

