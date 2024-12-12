Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has taken to social media to warn netizens

The legal practitioner revealed that people who get arrested during this period will most likely be in jail till the new year

Alieke’s post raised concerns about the lawyer’s client, Speed Darlington, who recently got rearrested

Nigerian rapper Darlington Akpacho aka Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, is making headlines after he issued a warning to netizens.

On his official Instagram page, the music star’s legal representative warned Nigerians to avoid doing things that would get them arrested by this time of the year.

According to Alieke, courts will soon be shutting down for the year, which means that anybody who gets arrested now will most likely be in detention during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Fans react as Speed Darlington's lawyer warns against getting arrested during festive season. Photos: @stanalieke, @speeddarlintv

However, the lawyer also added that it also means this time of the year is the best to deal with someone because it means they would be behind bars for a while.

See a screenshot of his post below:

How Speed Darlington's lawyer warned peeps against getting arrested during holidays. Photo: @stanalieke

Reactions as Speed Darlington’s lawyer warns Nigerians

Stan Alieke’s online post came shortly after his client, Speed Darlington was rearrested and charged to court for allegedly defaming Burna Boy.

Several netizens reacted to the lawyer’s warning as they wondered about his client's situation. Read their comments below:

realyanboy':

“Akpi go too tey for there o 😂 he deserve it.”

Chinyerenwuku5:

“Free Akpi our president ✊.”

Prec_saipem231:

“See you next Year Akpi.”

Queenwokoma:

“President don go missing till 2025 be that.”

cynthiaaaa_cee:

“So we will see Akpi in 2025 😢 Sorry nnaaa when you come out you will have sense by force 😂😂😂😂.”

Clemen_bayo:

“He will be there for one year ❤️.”

thepleasureville_lace_empire:

“Talk to ur client o.”

dlowkeyrealmaster:

“But this is abuse of power though.Why arrest him without charging him to court or serving him a letter.Burna that sang about oppression in 2020 is the one using power to oppress now.So no more freedom of speech.Yes he accused you of sleeping with diddy,the best route is sue him for defamation and let the court charge him,but oga decided to show he his influential….hmm na wa ooo.All this people are the same.I no support speedy ooo but no use power Dey oppress people.”

ke_nnedy265:

“Is the lawyer mocking Akpi.”

Brendanukagod__:

“So is he trying to say speedy might sleep in cell till next year?”

iam_prettymjane:

“Why you know tell Speedy this thing since 😂.”

gloryaderonke9:

“Good for him , a lesson to others people ,you can't come and defame people and expect nothing.”

Obaksolo:

“Na the Best time to Report My Landlord & they must charge am to court make e go spend Xmas n New Year for KiriKiri.”

Paulo Blasts Deji Adeyanju

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover had waded into Speed Darlington's case after his lawyer slammed Burna Boy.

He blasted Adeyanju and called him names. The businessman also warned him to stop calling Burna Boy's name.

His reaction kicked off a debate among fans of the two singers.

