Robin Gadsby’s biography: what is known about Katee Sackhoff’s husband?

Robin Gadsby is a multi-talented American writer, actor and producer. His fame skyrocketed after he married Katee Sackhoff, a well-recognized American actress. Would you like to know more about him?

Robin Gadsby and his wife Katee Sackhoff. Photo: @therealkateesackhoff

Source: Instagram

Gadsby is a writer and an executive producer in a television movie named Christmas Sail. Below is everything you need to know about him.

Robin Gadsby’s profile summary

Birth name: Robin Gadsby

Gender: Male

Date of birth: Unknown

Age: Unknown

Place of birth: Canadian

Nationality: American

Sexual orientation: Straight

Hair colour: Brown

Eye colour: Grey

Marriage status: Married

Wife: Katee Sackhoff

University: University of Victoria

Profession: Producer, writer, actor

Robin Gadsby's bio

He was born and brought up in British Columbia, Canada. The name of Robin Gadsby's hometown is Invermere.

There is no information about his early childhood life, names of his parents and siblings. Often, he keeps his private life out of the public eye.

What is Robin Gadsby’s nationality?

He is a Canadian national.

How old is Robin Gadsby?

Robin sits on a couch with a pet dog. Photo: @therealkateesackhoff

Source: Instagram

Robin Gadsby's age remains a misery. TV Time and some other sources reportedly estimate his age to be around 30-35 years as of 2021.

Educational background

After high school, Katee Sackhoff’s partner went to the University of Victoria. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts in Theatre.

Career

After his graduation, he moved to Vancouver. He ventured into film and television acting. He has also written and produced individual theatre projects.

Since starting his career, he has earned a few credits as an actor, writer and producer. In 2019, he was a writer and an executive producer of Christmas Sail.

Robin Gadsby's movies and TV shows

Below is the list of the movies and television shows Robin has featured in:

Stick and Move (2020) as EMT

(2020) as EMT Sentience (2017) as Malcolm

(2017) as Malcolm The Yoga Bridge (2017) as Jory

(2017) as Jory Animal kingdom (2016) as Caterpillar / Butterfly

(2016) as Caterpillar / Butterfly #Intimacy (2016) as Brad

(2016) as Brad Backstrom (2015) as Handsome Logger

(2015) as Handsome Logger Love is Simple (2014) as Beck

(2014) as Beck Signed Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) as Robber

Is Robin Gadsby in Another Life?

Yes. In 2019, Katee Sackhoff’s husband was in the additional crew of the sci-fi drama TV series as an assistant producer. He helped in the production of five episodes.

What is Robin Gadsby’s net worth?

His net worth is not known. However, his primary sources of income are television production, writing, and acting.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katee Sackhoff’s net worth is $4 million.

Who is Katee Sackhoff married to?

She is married to Robin Gadsby. The two first met in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2018. They met on a cast of Another Life (2018). Robin was in the production team of the sci-fi drama television show.

Robin proposed to Katee Sackhoff on her 40th birthday in April 2020. He surprised her with a cake written “will you marry me?” and surprisingly Katee said yes.

Gadsby and Sackhoff holding hands during their wedding day in October 2021. Photo: @robin_gadsby

Source: Instagram

The couple tied the knot in October 2021. The exact date of their wedding is, however, not known. On October 5th, Katee took to Instagram, posting a hanged wedding dress, open shoes, and a bottle of wine. The caption on the photo read,

Tell me you had an amazing wedding without telling me you had an amazing wedding #MrsGadsby @robin_gadsby. That 17 yr old magnum bottle of Insignia was my father’s contribution.

On October 13th, Robin also shared a black and white photo of himself and Katee in a wedding dress holding hands. The post’s caption read,

I now have two priorities in life: 1. Make sure she doesn’t get hit by cars. 2. Keep her laughing like this as much as humanly possible.

Past relationships

Katee Sackhoff's spouse has never been in any known past relationships. However, Sackhoff has been in two previous relationships. For instance, Robin Gadsby’s wife was previously in a relationship with Karl Urban, a New Zealand actor. They were together for around one year.

She was also engaged to a film producer named Scott Niemeyer in 2012, but their relationship did not advance to marriage.

How tall is Robin Gadsby?

The actor is yet to reveal his actual height. However, he is slightly taller than his wife, who is 5' 6" (168 centimetres) tall.

Robin Gadsby is a talented actor, writer, and producer. While he had been in the film and television industry since 2014, he recently became an internet sensation because of his relationship with actress Katee Sackhoff.

