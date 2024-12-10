A Nigerian man has happily displayed his massive harvest after he planted yams in many sack bags

While describing his harvest as bountiful, he said that many yams grew massive while others were like cucumbers

He opened up about what made him plant yams in sack bags and joked about adding farmer to his titles

A man who planted yams in sack bags has taken to social media to flaunt his massive harvest.

In a Facebook post, the man, identified as Ugochukwu Nkwocha, posed with some of his huge harvests.

Ugochukwu Nkwocha planted yams in sack bags. Photo Credit: Ugochukwu Nkwocha

Source: Facebook

Why he planted yams in sacks

Ugochukwu noted that some yams turned out massive while others were the size of cucumbers.

On why he planted yams in sack bags, Ugochukwu said he loves experimenting and wanted to confirm that yams could be grown in sack bags.

He added that he could now add farmer to his titles. Ugochukwu's Facebook post read:

"Yesterday I finally harvested my yams planted in sacks. Many grew massive while some where like cucumbers 🤣. All in all it was a bountiful harvest.

"So it was an experiment for me. I love experimenting. I wanted to confirm that yams could indeed be grown in sacks and this is proof.

"So I can add farmer to my title. Farmer, Entrepreneur, Digital Marketing consultant, Developer, etc etc.

"Thanks to my coach The City Farmer with Ahaoma Mbadiwe-Maduforo."

Ugochukwu's yams harvest amaze Nigerians

Ruth Ohe-ha Ekrigwe said:

"This is amazing. I started with some fruits but I wasn’t consistent, they dried off."

Samson Akinyemi Akinoluyemi said:

"Like seriously?

"If everybody didn't turn to farmers make I bend. I'm planning mine soonest. I will keep this post and get back to you, Sir."

Esther Vincent said:

"Congratulations sir🎉👏.

"Harvested mine on Sunday and enjoying them already.

"Please add Farmer to your title cuz No Farmer No Food.

"Will start my dry season garden this week too.

"I am a proud Farmer."

Chidimma Okpara said:

"You’ve got a good harvest right here. Look at those big big yams 🍠.

"I love this! So inspiring.

"Early this year I started a small garden at my back yard where I planted vegetables and I have been harvesting and enjoying my vegetables 🥗."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shown off his progress after planting 4,000 yam seedlings in sack bags.

Man plants yams in sack bags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had planted yams in cement bags in his compound.

The Abuja resident's daughter said her father filled cement bags with loamy soil in order to plant the yams.

The man cut the yam tubers into two and placed each half in the empty cement bags. Many people on TikTok said farming with empty cement bags was good and could yield good results.

Source: Legit.ng