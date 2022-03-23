B Simone’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, boyfriend, net worth

Who is B Simone? She is a singer, rapper, social media influencer and actress from the United States. She came into the limelight following her appearance in the MTV series Wild ‘N Out in 2017. She has also released several songs like Mixed Feelings and Wet Jewels.

The star poses in the press room at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

B Simone is an accomplished rapper with a significant following on Instagram and YouTube. Have a look at her bio to learn more about her music career journey and personal life.

Profile summary

Real name: Braelyn Simone

Braelyn Simone Known as : B Simone

: B Simone Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 5 April 1990

: 5 April 1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, United States

: Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia, US

: Atlanta, Georgia, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in centimetre s: 165

s: 165 Weight in pounds : 136

: 136 Weight in kilograms : 62

: 62 Body measurements in inches : 40-30-42

: 40-30-42 Body measurements in centimetres : 101-76-106

: 101-76-106 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Sister: Jordyn

Jordyn Relationship status : Single

: Single Occupation : Actress, singer, rapper, stand up comedian, social media influencer

: Actress, singer, rapper, stand up comedian, social media influencer Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Instagram : @thebsimone

: @thebsimone Twitter: @TheBSimone

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

B Simone's biography

The influencer poses for a photo. Photo: @thebsimone

Source: Instagram

The American singer was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, United States. Her mother is a housewife, while her dad is a pastor. She grew up alongside her sister named Jordyn.

When is B Simone's birthday?

The American influencer was born on 5 April 1990. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is B Simone?

B Simone's age is 32 years old as of 2022.

What is B Simone's ethnicity?

The entertainer is of African-American ethnicity.

Career

She is a well-known actress, singer and social media influencer. She has a considerable following across various social media platforms. She has an Instagram account with over 5.7 million followers. She also has a YouTube channel with 768k followers as of now.

She also stands out on Twitter with a following of over 243.5 thousand. Fans can also find her on Facebook, where she has 1.7 million followers.

The American celebrity is the CEO of B.Simone Beauty. This is a vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand.

B is trying her hand at stand up comedy. She has both headlined her own shows and appeared as a guest on many shows of other prominent comedians like Mike Epps.

When it comes to her music career, she released her first extended play, Lost Soul, in 2014. Since then, she has released several songs, including The Box Freestyle, Wet Jewels, Million Dollar Freestyle, Mixed Feelings and Blueberry Rain, among others.

B. Simone's movies and TV shows

As an actress, she has 9 acting credits under her name. Here are some of the famous movies and TV shows she has played roles in, according to her IMDb profile.

Meat: Horror (post-production)

(post-production) Scheme Queens (post-production) as Lauryn

(post-production) as Lauryn Battlegrounds (completed) as Alyssa

(completed) as Alyssa Hip Hop Family Christmas (2021) as Tiffany Harrington

(2021) as Tiffany Harrington Holiday Heartbreak (2021) as Young Summer

(2021) as Young Summer Ray Jr's Rent Due (2020) as Vanessa

(2020) as Vanessa Dear Santa, I Need a Date (2019) as Erica

(2019) as Erica I Got the Hook Up 2 (2019) as Angel

(2019) as Angel #DigitalLivesMatter (2016) as Sasha

B Simone is the producer of the film Scheme Queens and TV series You're My Boooyfriend.

How much is B Simone worth?

The American singer in a black hoodie. Photo: @thebsimone

Source: Instagram

According to Bio Overview, B Simone's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. However, this information is unverified. S

Who is B Simone dating?

Does B Simone have a boyfriend? No, the actress is currently single. However, B Simone has been romantically linked to various celebrities. The most notable one is an American actor Darian Barnes, whom she dated in 2019.

The influencer has also dated American rapper Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, best known by his stage name Dababy. B Simone and Dababy started dating in 2020, but their relationship did not last long, as they later broke up.

Fast facts about B Simone

What is B Simone's real name? The American singer's real name is Braelyn Simone.

Does B Simone have a son? No, she does not.

The entertainer has been romantically linked to NFL player Chris Smith. Speculations about their alleged relationship started after they were spotted kissing in 2021.

She has recently launched a podcast called Know For Sure alongside her friend Megan Brooks.

B is documenting her fitness journey, as well as posting motivation, meal plans and workouts, on an Instagram account called B.Simone FIT.

She has been a part of the Lit AF Tour, as well as the Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour.

B Simone is an American actress, singer and social media influencer whose career is currently on the rise. She is always working on new projects that she is excited to share with the world.

READ ALSO: Lil Bibby's biography: age, height, net worth, son, where is he now?

Legit.ng published an article about Lil Bibby. He is a popular American hip-hop rapper and record label executive widely known for his mixtape series Free Crack. Aside from that, he runs a record label company, Grade A Productions, to which he signed the late rapper Juice WRLD and released some of his songs prior to Juice's death.

Lil Bibby began his music career in 2011. Two years later, he released his debut mixtape Free Crack. In 2014, he was featured in Vibe magazine as a top rapper. He was also cast in various television and radio shows due to his extraordinary talent.

Source: Legit.ng