FUTMINNA cut-off mark and entry requirements for all courses
The Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) is one of Nigeria's premier institutions for technological education. The university is renowned for producing skilled graduates equipped for innovation and development. Discover all you need to know about the FUTMINNA cut-off mark and entry requirements for your desired programme.
- FUTMINNA cut-off mark
- School of Agriculture & Agricultural Technology (SAAT)
- School of Electrical Engineering and Technology (SEET)
- School of Infrastructure, Process Engineering & Technology (SIPET)
- School of Environmental Technology (SET)
- School of Information and Communication Technology (SICT)
- School of Innovative Technology (SIT)
- School of Life Sciences (SLS)
- School of Physical Sciences (SPS)
- School of Science Technology Education (SSTE)
- What are the requirements for FUTMINNA?
- What is the cut-off mark for FUTMINNA JAMB?
- What is the cut-off mark for civil engineering at FUTMINNA?
FUTMINNA is a top-tier university in Nigeria renowned for its focus on science and technology. With two campuses in Gidan Kwano and Bosso, it provides modern facilities for learning and research. FUTMINNA’s dedication to quality education sets it apart as a leader in technological advancements.
FUTMINNA cut-off mark
The general FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. Below is a detailed overview of the FUTMINNA courses and cut-off marks.
School of Agriculture & Agricultural Technology (SAAT)
The FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT) ranges between 150 and 160. This school offers diverse programmes that prepare students for agricultural science and technology advancements.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Food Science and Technology
|160
|Agriculture
|150
|Water Resources, Aquaculture & Fisheries Technology
|150
|Forestry and Wildlife Technology
|150
School of Electrical Engineering and Technology (SEET)
The School of Electrical Engineering and Technology's cut-off marks range between 160 and 180. Check out the programmes offered by this faculty and their respective cut-off marks.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Computer Engineering
|180
|Electrical/Electronic Engineering
|170
|Mechatronics Engineering
|170
|Telecommunication Engineering
|160
School of Infrastructure, Process Engineering & Technology (SIPET)
The cut-off mark for the School of Infrastructure, Process Engineering & Technology (SIPET) ranges from 160 to 170. This school equips students with knowledge in infrastructure development and process engineering.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Agric. and Bioresources Engineering
|160
|Chemical Engineering
|170
|Civil Engineering
|170
|Material and Metallurgical Engineering
|160
|Mechanical Engineering
|170
|Petroleum and Gas Engineering
|170
School of Environmental Technology (SET)
The School of Environmental Technology (SET) has cut-off marks between 150 and 200. This range reflects the school’s diverse offerings in architecture and urban planning. Here are the respective cut-off marks for each SET programme.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Architecture
|200
|Building
|150
|Estate Management & Valuation
|150
|Quantity Surveying
|160
|Surveying and Geoinformatics
|150
|Urban and Regional Planning
|150
School of Information and Communication Technology (SICT)
The cut-off mark for the School of Information and Communication Technology (SICT) falls between 150 and 180. This school develops expertise in the fast-evolving ICT field.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Computer Science
|180
|Cyber Security Science
|180
|Information Technology
|170
|Information Science and Media Studies
|150
|Software Engineering
|170
|Data Science
|170
School of Innovative Technology (SIT)
The School of Innovative Technology (SIT) has a cut-off mark of 150. This school is ideal for students who are passionate about driving innovation and technology in various industries.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Entrepreneurship
|150
|Logistics and Transport Management
|150
|Project Management Technology
|150
School of Life Sciences (SLS)
The FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the School of Life Sciences (SLS) ranges between 150 and 170. This faculty offers programmes centred on studying biological sciences and their applications.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Animal Biology
|150
|Biochemistry
|170
|Microbiology
|170
|Plant Biology
|150
|Forensic Science
|170
|Public Health
|170
School of Physical Sciences (SPS)
The School of Physical Sciences (SPS) mainly sets its cut-off mark at 150. This school provides comprehensive programmes in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Applied Geophysics
|150
|Chemistry
|150
|Geography
|150
|Geology
|150
|Mathematics
|150
|Physics
|150
|Statistics
|150
|Meteorology
|150
|Industrial Mathematics
|150
School of Science Technology Education (SSTE)
The School of Science and Technology Education (SSTE) at FUTMINNA sets its cut-off mark at 150. It specialises in training future educators and professionals in science and technology disciplines.
|Programme
|Cut-off marks
|Educational Technology
|150
|Industrial and Technology Education
|150
|Library and Information Science
|150
|Biology Education
|150
|Chemistry Education
|150
|Geography Education
|150
|Mathematics Education
|150
|Physics Education
|150
What are the requirements for FUTMINNA?
To secure admission into FUTMINNA, applicants must meet specific academic and administrative requirements. The learning institution considers applicants based on performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE). Below are the key FUTMINNA entry requirements.
- Admission into undergraduate programmes is strictly through UTME and DE.
- Candidates must choose FUTMINNA as their first-choice institution to be eligible for screening.
- UTME candidates must score at least the minimum marks for their chosen courses.
- Applicants must ensure they have the correct UTME course subject combinations, as outlined in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Brochure.
- Those who fail to meet specific course requirements may switch to alternative programmes where they qualify.
- All candidates must have a minimum of five ‘O’ Level credits, including Mathematics and English, relevant to their chosen courses, in no more than two sittings.
- Direct Entry applicants must have a Lower Credit in the National Diploma, a Higher National Diploma, or a Merit in NCE.
UTME/O'level requirement for degree programmes
Admission into FUTMINNA's degree programmes requires candidates to meet UTME and O'Level qualifications. Candidates must achieve specified minimum scores and fulfil subject requirements for their courses. For a comprehensive overview of the subject requirements, visit FUTMINNA's website.
Pre-Degree/IJMB admission requirements
The learning institute offers preparatory programmes for students pursuing full-time degree courses. These include Pre-Degree and IJMB programmes with specific entry criteria and subject requirements.
Pre-Degree programme
The Pre-Degree programme is a one-year course designed for candidates from the university’s catchment states. It targets students with five credits in science-based disciplines to prepare them for undergraduate studies.
- Required subjects include English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, Economics, and Geography.
- English and Mathematics are compulsory for all candidates.
IJMB programme
The IJMB is an advanced-level programme coordinated by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It prepares candidates for direct admission into 200-level degree courses in Nigerian universities.
- Candidates must sit for the IJMB final examination conducted by ABU, Zaria, every February.
- Entry requirements include five credits in English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, geography, or economics.
Postgraduate admission requirements
FUTMINNA provides a range of postgraduate programmes, with admission criteria varying by degree type. All candidates must meet the general requirements and programme-specific criteria outlined below. Below are the general admission requirements for joining any postgraduate programme.
- Applicants must have at least five ‘O’ Level credits, including English and Mathematics, in no more than two sittings.
- Awaiting results are not accepted for admission.
PhD programme requirements
- Candidates must hold a Master’s degree from FUTMINNA or a recognised university, with a minimum weighted score of 60%, a ‘B’ grade, or a CGPA of 3.50 out of 5.00.
- Applicants with insufficient academic backgrounds may need to complete additional courses at the discretion of their department.
Master’s degree requirements
- A minimum of Second Class Honours (Lower Division) is required for admission.
- Third Class Honours holders must have at least three years of relevant experience or pass a qualifying examination in applicable fields.
- Candidates with HND qualifications must possess a lower credit grade, a postgraduate diploma in a relevant field, and at least one year of post-graduation experience.
What is the cut-off mark for FUTMINNA JAMB?
The FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. Candidates who scored 150 or higher in their JAMB UTME can apply for various undergraduate programmes at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.
What is the cut-off mark for civil engineering at FUTMINNA?
The cut-off mark for civil engineering at FUTMINNA is 170. Candidates scoring 170 or above in their JAMB UTME can apply for the civil engineering programme.
The FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. However, each department has its specific cut-off mark based on the volume of applications and the programme's competitiveness. Candidates are encouraged to verify the departmental requirements to ensure they meet the necessary criteria for their preferred courses.
