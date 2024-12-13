FUTMINNA cut-off mark and entry requirements for all courses

The Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMINNA) is one of Nigeria's premier institutions for technological education. The university is renowned for producing skilled graduates equipped for innovation and development. Discover all you need to know about the FUTMINNA cut-off mark and entry requirements for your desired programme.

FUTMINNA is a top-tier university in Nigeria renowned for its focus on science and technology. With two campuses in Gidan Kwano and Bosso, it provides modern facilities for learning and research. FUTMINNA’s dedication to quality education sets it apart as a leader in technological advancements.

FUTMINNA cut-off mark

The general FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. Below is a detailed overview of the FUTMINNA courses and cut-off marks.

School of Agriculture & Agricultural Technology (SAAT)

The FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT) ranges between 150 and 160. This school offers diverse programmes that prepare students for agricultural science and technology advancements.

Programme Cut-off marks Food Science and Technology 160 Agriculture 150 Water Resources, Aquaculture & Fisheries Technology 150 Forestry and Wildlife Technology 150

School of Electrical Engineering and Technology (SEET)

The School of Electrical Engineering and Technology's cut-off marks range between 160 and 180. Check out the programmes offered by this faculty and their respective cut-off marks.

Programme Cut-off marks Computer Engineering 180 Electrical/Electronic Engineering 170 Mechatronics Engineering 170 Telecommunication Engineering 160

School of Infrastructure, Process Engineering & Technology (SIPET)

The cut-off mark for the School of Infrastructure, Process Engineering & Technology (SIPET) ranges from 160 to 170. This school equips students with knowledge in infrastructure development and process engineering.

Programme Cut-off marks Agric. and Bioresources Engineering 160 Chemical Engineering 170 Civil Engineering 170 Material and Metallurgical Engineering 160 Mechanical Engineering 170 Petroleum and Gas Engineering 170

School of Environmental Technology (SET)

The School of Environmental Technology (SET) has cut-off marks between 150 and 200. This range reflects the school’s diverse offerings in architecture and urban planning. Here are the respective cut-off marks for each SET programme.

Programme Cut-off marks Architecture 200 Building 150 Estate Management & Valuation 150 Quantity Surveying 160 Surveying and Geoinformatics 150 Urban and Regional Planning 150

School of Information and Communication Technology (SICT)

The cut-off mark for the School of Information and Communication Technology (SICT) falls between 150 and 180. This school develops expertise in the fast-evolving ICT field.

Programme Cut-off marks Computer Science 180 Cyber Security Science 180 Information Technology 170 Information Science and Media Studies 150 Software Engineering 170 Data Science 170

School of Innovative Technology (SIT)

The School of Innovative Technology (SIT) has a cut-off mark of 150. This school is ideal for students who are passionate about driving innovation and technology in various industries.

Programme Cut-off marks Entrepreneurship 150 Logistics and Transport Management 150 Project Management Technology 150

School of Life Sciences (SLS)

The FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the School of Life Sciences (SLS) ranges between 150 and 170. This faculty offers programmes centred on studying biological sciences and their applications.

Programme Cut-off marks Animal Biology 150 Biochemistry 170 Microbiology 170 Plant Biology 150 Forensic Science 170 Public Health 170

School of Physical Sciences (SPS)

The School of Physical Sciences (SPS) mainly sets its cut-off mark at 150. This school provides comprehensive programmes in physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Programme Cut-off marks Applied Geophysics 150 Chemistry 150 Geography 150 Geology 150 Mathematics 150 Physics 150 Statistics 150 Meteorology 150 Industrial Mathematics 150

School of Science Technology Education (SSTE)

The School of Science and Technology Education (SSTE) at FUTMINNA sets its cut-off mark at 150. It specialises in training future educators and professionals in science and technology disciplines.

Programme Cut-off marks Educational Technology 150 Industrial and Technology Education 150 Library and Information Science 150 Biology Education 150 Chemistry Education 150 Geography Education 150 Mathematics Education 150 Physics Education 150

What are the requirements for FUTMINNA?

To secure admission into FUTMINNA, applicants must meet specific academic and administrative requirements. The learning institution considers applicants based on performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE). Below are the key FUTMINNA entry requirements.

Admission into undergraduate programmes is strictly through UTME and DE.

Candidates must choose FUTMINNA as their first-choice institution to be eligible for screening.

UTME candidates must score at least the minimum marks for their chosen courses.

Applicants must ensure they have the correct UTME course subject combinations, as outlined in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Brochure.

Those who fail to meet specific course requirements may switch to alternative programmes where they qualify.

All candidates must have a minimum of five ‘O’ Level credits, including Mathematics and English, relevant to their chosen courses, in no more than two sittings.

Direct Entry applicants must have a Lower Credit in the National Diploma, a Higher National Diploma, or a Merit in NCE.

UTME/O'level requirement for degree programmes

Admission into FUTMINNA's degree programmes requires candidates to meet UTME and O'Level qualifications. Candidates must achieve specified minimum scores and fulfil subject requirements for their courses. For a comprehensive overview of the subject requirements, visit FUTMINNA's website.

Pre-Degree/IJMB admission requirements

The learning institute offers preparatory programmes for students pursuing full-time degree courses. These include Pre-Degree and IJMB programmes with specific entry criteria and subject requirements.

Pre-Degree programme

The Pre-Degree programme is a one-year course designed for candidates from the university’s catchment states. It targets students with five credits in science-based disciplines to prepare them for undergraduate studies.

Required subjects include English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Agricultural Science, Economics, and Geography.

English and Mathematics are compulsory for all candidates.

IJMB programme

The IJMB is an advanced-level programme coordinated by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It prepares candidates for direct admission into 200-level degree courses in Nigerian universities.

Candidates must sit for the IJMB final examination conducted by ABU, Zaria, every February.

Entry requirements include five credits in English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, geography, or economics.

Postgraduate admission requirements

FUTMINNA provides a range of postgraduate programmes, with admission criteria varying by degree type. All candidates must meet the general requirements and programme-specific criteria outlined below. Below are the general admission requirements for joining any postgraduate programme.

Applicants must have at least five ‘O’ Level credits, including English and Mathematics, in no more than two sittings.

Awaiting results are not accepted for admission.

PhD programme requirements

Candidates must hold a Master’s degree from FUTMINNA or a recognised university, with a minimum weighted score of 60%, a ‘B’ grade, or a CGPA of 3.50 out of 5.00.

Applicants with insufficient academic backgrounds may need to complete additional courses at the discretion of their department.

Master’s degree requirements

A minimum of Second Class Honours (Lower Division) is required for admission.

Third Class Honours holders must have at least three years of relevant experience or pass a qualifying examination in applicable fields.

Candidates with HND qualifications must possess a lower credit grade, a postgraduate diploma in a relevant field, and at least one year of post-graduation experience.

What is the cut-off mark for FUTMINNA JAMB?

The FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. Candidates who scored 150 or higher in their JAMB UTME can apply for various undergraduate programmes at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

What is the cut-off mark for civil engineering at FUTMINNA?

The cut-off mark for civil engineering at FUTMINNA is 170. Candidates scoring 170 or above in their JAMB UTME can apply for the civil engineering programme.

The FUTMINNA cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic year is 150. However, each department has its specific cut-off mark based on the volume of applications and the programme's competitiveness. Candidates are encouraged to verify the departmental requirements to ensure they meet the necessary criteria for their preferred courses.

