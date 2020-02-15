Ryan Paevey's biography: career, net worth, is he married?

General Hospital, the ABC soap opera that aired from 1963 to 2018, catapulted Ryan Paevey into the limelight. Before his role as Nathan West in this television series, he had featured in a few other television series. Ryan is an American actor and model. He has worked with big Hollywood celebrities like Cher and Katy Perry.

Since he came into the limelight, Ryan Paevey's fans have been seeking to know more about the model and actor. They are particularly interested in his personal life. Is Ryan Paevey gay? The question has been asked quite a lot. He has received a lot of love and support from his fans and followers in his acting career.

Profile summary

Name: Ryan Jacob Paevey-Vlieger (commonly known as Ryan Paevey)

Ryan Jacob Paevey-Vlieger (commonly known as Ryan Paevey) Date of birth: September 24, 1984

September 24, 1984 Age: 36 years

36 years Place of birth: Torrance, California, United States of America

Torrance, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Dutch-Indonesian

Dutch-Indonesian Height : 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m)

: 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Profession: Model and actor

Model and actor Father: Les Vlieger

Les Vlieger Mother: Linda Paevey

Linda Paevey Sister: Kaitlyn Paevey

Kaitlyn Paevey Languages: English, French, Japanese

English, French, Japanese Marital status: Single

Single Current location: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Instagram: @ryanpaevey

@ryanpaevey Twitter: @RyanPaevey

@RyanPaevey Website: fortunatewanderer.com

Ryan Paevey's bio

Ryan Paevey was born on the 24th of September 1984 in Torrance, California, United States of America. As of July 2021, Ryan Paevey's age is 36 years, and his Zodiac sign is Libra. The actor is an American citizen who speaks some Japanese and French in addition to English.

Ryan can speak a few languages. Photo: @ryanpaevey

Ryan Paevey's family

Who is Ryan Paevey's father? The handsome model was born to Les Vlieger and his wife, Linda. Les Vlieger comes from Dutch and Indonesian ancestry.

Who is Ryan Paevey's sister? He has a younger sister, Kaitlyn, whom he is very fond of. In his high school years, the model was actively involved in cross country and running tracks. He also worked in the construction industry with his father and at one point in his life, he also worked as a bartender.

Career

The handsome man started his career as a model before becoming an actor. Initially, he was not interested in modelling, but he was scouted to work as a model while he was still in high school.

Modelling career

After he agreed to join the modelling industry, he got to feature in commercials for big brands. He also worked with some big names in the entertainment industry. Two of them are Cher and Katy Perry. He also appeared in a Corona commercial.

His attractive physical features got him roles in the songs [] Therapy and Your Body. In the latter, he appeared in the music video for the song that was sung by Christina Aguilera. In the movie by Thicke, he appeared as Robin Thicke's body double.

Ryan Paevey's movies and TV shows

After working as a model for a while, he gradually transitioned into acting. On television, Ryan Paevey is best known for Hallmark movies that are always exciting to watch.

He has featured in several television films and series as well. These are listed below:

The Girl with the Gloves (2011): He starred in this short production as Tom.

He starred in this short production as Tom. 4 Dead Girls: The Soul Taker (2012): In this television film, he acted as Jonathan.

In this television film, he acted as Jonathan. Hollywood Heights (2012): He featured in four episodes of this series as MK Bartender.

He featured in four episodes of this series as MK Bartender. The Client List (2013): He was Simon in the episode, What Part of No?

He was Simon in the episode, General Hospital (2013- 2018): He acted as Nathan West in 280 episodes of the show. This recurring role earned him worldwide fame.

He acted as Nathan West in 280 episodes of the show. This recurring role earned him worldwide fame. Extra (2014): He appeared as himself in this show. He was the co-host.

He appeared as himself in this show. He was the co-host. The View (2015): He made a guest appearance as himself.

He made a guest appearance as himself. Unleashing Mr Darcy (2016): This is one of the Ryan Paevey movies by Hallmark that most fans recognize him for. He acted as Donovan Darcy.

This is one of the Ryan Paevey movies by Hallmark that most fans recognize him for. He acted as Donovan Darcy. Harvest Love (2017): This was another Hallmark television film in which the actor portrayed the character of Will Nash.

This was another Hallmark television film in which the actor portrayed the character of Will Nash. Locked In (2017): He acted as Draven in this television film.

Ryan is a person who does not take life too seriously. Photo: @ryanpaevey

Marrying Mr Darcy (2018): He acted as Donovan Darcy. One of his co-stars in the film is Cindy Busby, and the two actors have good chemistry on-screen. In a past interview, Ryan Paevey and Cindy Busby's relationship was questioned. Cindy reported that Ryan is a person who does not take life too seriously and that he tells many funny stories. She added that he is always professional.

Will there be a sequel to Marrying Mr Darcy? The actor confirmed that the third Darcy movie had been green-lighted, but he did not have any extra details about the Hallmark film. He promised to keep his fans updated when and if he gets more information about Darcy 3.

Hope At Christmas (2018): He portrayed the character of Mac in this Hallmark television film.

He portrayed the character of Mac in this Hallmark television film. From Friend to Fiance (2019): This was the first Ryan Paevey 2019 television film. He portrayed the character of Ted Cooper.

This was the first Ryan Paevey 2019 television film. He portrayed the character of Ted Cooper. A Summer Romance (2019): He acted as Richard Belmont.

He acted as Richard Belmont. Christmas At The Plaza (2019): He appeared as Nick in this Hallmark television film.

He appeared as Nick in this Hallmark television film. Matching Hearts (2020): This is the latest Hallmark television film that features Ryan. In this film, he portrays the character of Daniel O'Connor.

Fortunate Wanderer

In 2016, the model and actor launched his brand called Fortunate Wanderer. On his website, he sells the jewellery that he makes as well as the outdoor gear that he designs. He also retails custom photography prints that he captures while travelling.

What is Ryan Paevey's net worth?

Ryan Paevey's net worth is guesstimated to be around $1 - $5 million. yet to be confirmed to the public.

Is Ryan Paevey married?

Who is Ryan Paevey married to? Many of the model's fans want to know who Ryan Paevey wife is. Although there are rumours that Ryan Paevey married in a low-key ceremony, he is not married yet. Is he seeing anyone and what is his sexual orientation?

The model has chosen to keep most of his personal life off the media. For this reason, many have speculated that he is gay because they have not seen him with any lady in public.

Ryan Paevey is single. Photo: @ryanpaevey

In the past, there were rumours about Ryan Paevey's dating life. He was allegedly in a relationship with Kirsten Storms, an actress. Later, model Jessa Hinton was said to be Ryan Paevey's girlfriend. The model has never confirmed nor dismissed any rumours related to his love life.

Hobbies and interests

Ryan loves nature, so he spends plenty of his free time outdoors. Surfing and riding his motorbike called Lilith are some of his best outdoor activities. In July 2015, the model and actor broke his wrist in an accident that occurred when he was riding his motorcycle.

When he is indoors in his free time, he enjoys cooking and sushi is his favourite dish.

Does Ryan Paevey make jewellery?

Yes, some of his spare time is also spent making jewellery. He sells his work on Fortunate Wanderer.

Ryan Paevey's social media

The model and actor has an official Instagram account with at least 255k followers. Besides Instagram, he is also on Twitter, where he has at least 89.4k followers.

His fans and followers on these social media platforms get to know more about his personality and his professional life when he uploads pictures or sends out tweets. Currently, he is using the platform to promote Ryan Paevey's new movie titled Matching Hearts.

Model and actor Ryan Paevey is a handsome young man who shies away from exposing his love life in public. He is a talented actor who is best known as Nathan from General Hospital. Recently, his new Hallmark movie, Matching Hearts, was released and his performance is excellent. His followers and fans hope to see more of him on their screens in the future.

