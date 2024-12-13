How do e-gift cards work? All your questions about e-gift cards answered

There is something timeless for everyone who embraces the joy of giving and receiving gifts, no matter the season. E-gift cards have many uses, including being a convenient option for employee and customer appreciation. So, how do e-gift cards work?

The convenience, flexibility and versatility of e-gift cards have revolutionised gifting. Photo: NosUA

Source: Getty Images

Like its physical counterpart, the e-gift card is a digitised card that allows one to purchase gifts wherever the card is allowed. Its seamless convenience and adaptability make it one of the best gifting options.

What is an e-gift card?

An e-gift or stored value card is an excellent alternative to traditional gifts. This makes it the perfect gift idea for personal and business use.

It is a digitised version of the standard physical gift card pre-loaded with money. Alternatively, the e-gift card can be a code or a series of digital codes used to make purchases rather than using a card.

Visa and Mastercard e-gift cards can be used at any store that accepts them. You can purchase virtual e-cards for any amount between $10 and $2,000 through Mastercard, Visa, or Amazon.

The simplicity of e-gift cards makes gift-giving effortless, as they offer the giver and the recipient a convenient and flexible option. Photo: apcuk

Source: Getty Images

How do e-gift cards work?

Although digitised, the e-gift card is very similar to the physical one. Once bought and loaded with money, the recipient receives the e-gift card via email.

To use the card, the recipient claims and activates it, which they can then use to shop online or in physical stores that accept it. This makes it one of the most desirable gifting methods, as the gift of choice is approved by the recipient.

How do I claim my e-gift card?

Card activation prevents fraudulent use or theft. Once you receive the e-gift, activation is required to link it to the retail provider's system, allowing you to make purchases.

To complete the activation process, follow the retailer's instructions on the card or its packaging. This process requires a card activation code provided by the retailer. If you encounter any problems, contact the provider's customer support for help.

How is an e-gift card delivered?

Once bought, recipients can receive the virtual e-gift card via email, text message, or mobile app. Alternatively, e-gift cards that come in the form of codes can be sent through mobile apps, emails or text messages.

Visa and Mastercard e-gift cards can be added to the recipient's online mobile wallet or delivered via email.

Do I have to print my e-gift card?

No, you can use the e-gift card without printing it. While it is acceptable to print the card, other alternative ways of using it exist. These include;

Adding it to a mobile wallet such as Google Pay or Apple Wallet

Taking a picture of the card and its code

Using a gift card mobile app

Using the gift card number

E-gift cards come in handy when caught up with last-minute preparations for the holiday season. Photo: Carol Yepes

Source: Getty Images

How do you use an e-gift card?

With the virtual card or unique digital code, one can use the pre-loaded money to shop in the card provider’s store or any other affiliated store. For Visa and Mastercard e-gift cards, recipients can choose to add the funds to a mobile wallet for use in stores anywhere the cards are accepted.

How to use a MasterCard e-gift card?

You can use Mastercard e-gift cards in physical stores or to make online purchases where Mastercard prepaid gift cards are accepted within accepted locations.

To use the card in-store, store the card in your Apple Pay or Google Pay wallet through the following process;

On your mobile device, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, search for the Mastercard Digital Gift Card app and download it.

Once downloaded, log into the app to add the gift card to your phone’s digital wallet.

To add the card to Apple Pay, click on the 'Add Card to Apple Wallet' icon on the screen.

Alternatively, you can click on 'Add card to Google Pay' to add it to Google Pay.

If your mobile device is paired with an Apple Watch, you can add the card to the watch's wallet.

How to use an e-gift card on Amazon?

With the e-gift card, you will be able to make Amazon orders. To use or redeem an Amazon gift card, follow the following processes;

Go to the Amazon webpage and sign into the account to which you want to redeem the gift card.

If the card was delivered via email, select 'Apply to your Amazon Account' on the email. After choosing this option, you may be prompted to sign into your account.

If the virtual gift card was delivered via text, select the link to the redemption page, then select 'Apply it to your Amazon Account'.

Alternatively, click on the link provided in the email or text. Sign into your account or select 'Apply to Your Balance'.

If you want to maintain your gift card balance for another occasion, see 'Keep Your Gift Card Balance to Use Later'.

Visit the Amazon card redemption issues help page if you encounter issues redeeming your gift card.

An Amazon e-gift card is the gift of choice as it is perfect for any occasion and is delivered instantly to the recipient's inbox. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado

Source: Getty Images

How do I use my e-gift card in-store?

Using an e-gift card in a store is dependent on the store's terms and conditions. Where accepted, stores may require you to print the card or simply show the card's bar code or QR code to the cashier. Alternatively, you may need to show the unique digital code attached to the card.

Is it safe to buy e-gift cards?

E-gift cards are arguably more secure than physical gift cards. According to Consumer Reports, only recipients can access funds on the card using a redeemable code sent via their personal email, text, or social media accounts.

How do gift cards work for retailers?

This gifting option is best used for businesses to reward customer loyalty, boost sales and survey response rates, and encourage participation in marketing programs. Customers can use the virtual card to purchase items at the store or any affiliated store.

The question, "How do e-gift cards work?" is best answered by understanding the provider's redeeming instructions. While some require you to use it in their own stores, other providers allow you to use it in different stories. Their flexibility enables recipients to redeem them through online or physical stores.

