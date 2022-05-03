Evelyn Ha’s biography: age, height, parents, sisters, college

Evelyn Ha is an American TikTok star, YouTuber, model and social media personality. She is best known for posting TikTok videos alongside her sister Erica and Emily. Evelyn primarily posts vlogs, challenges, and pranks on her social media platforms.

Evelyn in a brown top. Photo: @hjevelyn

Source: Instagram

Evelyn Ha has accumulated a sizable following on YouTube. She joined the platform on 20th November 2012. Ha primarily shares vlogs and challenges on her channel. She has also found fame on Instagram, where she shares her modelling pics and pictures of her everyday life.

Profile summary

Full name: Evelyn Ha

Evelyn Ha Nickname : Hjevelyn

: Hjevelyn Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 15 April 1999

: 15 April 1999 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : United States

: United States Current residence : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Korean

: Korean Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres : 164

: 164 Weight in pounds : 108

: 108 Weight in kilograms : 49

: 49 Body measurements in inches : 34-74-35

: 34-74-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-68-88

: 86-68-88 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status: Single

Single University : Manhattan School of Music

: Manhattan School of Music Profession : TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer

: TikTok star, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $180,000

: $180,000 YouTube: HJEvelynha

Evelyn Ha’s bio

Ha was born and raised in the United States. She is the first-born daughter in a family of three children. Evelyn was raised alongside her two sisters, Erica and Emily. Although her parents' identity remains unknown, she has stated that they are very supportive of her career. She has, on a few occasions, featured her parents on her YouTube and TikTok content.

She comes from a solid Christian family. Evelyn is a Korean-American national.

How old is Evelyn Ha?

As of 2022, Evelyn Ha's age is 23 years. She was born on 15 April 1999. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Is Evelyn Ha Korean?

The TikTok star has a Korean ethnic background. Evelyn Ha's parents are from South Korea. Ha is bilingual and can communicate fluently in Korean. She occasionally shares videos on YouTube where she only speaks in Korean.

Evelyn with her two sisters Emily and Erica. Photo: @hjevelyn

Source: Instagram

Education

She is currently enrolled at the Manhattan School of Music. Evelyn Ha's college is a private institution located at 130 Claremont Ave, in New York. She is pursuing Musical Arts.

Career

Evelyn has made a name for herself by sharing content on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. She has found fame sharing vlogs, challenges, and pranks. She collaborates with her sisters on most of her videos.

She joined YouTube on 20th November 2012. However, she did not post anything on the channel until 2019. Ha posts vlogs and challenges on her channel. The YouTube star has amassed a considerable following on her channel. She currently has over 1.54 million subscribers.

Ha has also amassed a sizable following on TikTok. She uploaded her first video on TikTok on 5 April 2020. She has amassed over 2.5 million followers on her TikTok page.

The TikTok star's content ranges from lip-syncs, and dance videos, to vlogs. She has collaborated with other TikTok stars, such as My Name Isn't Fred.

Her Instagram page has over 637 thousand followers. She uses her Instagram page to post most of her modelling pics and promotes her merchandise on the platform.

Is Evelyn Ha rich?

As of 2022, Evelyn Ha's net worth is alleged to be $180,000. She has made her money through her ventures on TikTok and YouTube. Additionally, the Ha sisters have their clothing line and merchandise.

Evelyn with her pet dog Tchai. Photo: @hjevelyn

Source: Instagram

They sell their march on Fan Joy, a platform that enables creators to sell their collections to their fans. Creators such as Nick Austin and Addison Rae sell their merch on the platform.

Where does Evelyn Ha live?

She is currently living in New York, USA. Ha has stated that she moved there because her school was based in New York and the fact that she always wanted to live in the city.

How tall is Evelyn Ha?

She stands at the height of 5 feet 4 inches or 164 centimetres. She weighs 108 pounds or 49 kilograms.

Fast facts about Evelyn Ha

How old is Evelyn Ha? As of 2022, her age is 23 years. Who are Evelyn Ha's sisters? Her sisters' names are Erica and Emily. Emily is the youngest sibling, while Erica is the second born child in the family. Is Evelyn Ha Korean? Yes, she is. Her parents are Korean. Besides, she is fluent in Korean. Which college does she attend? She is currently attending The Manhattan School of Music, where she is pursuing a course in Music. Where does she live? She is based in New York. What's Evelyn Ha's height? She stands at the height of 5 feet 4 inches (164 centimetres).

Evelyn Ha is a talented YouTuber and TikTok star. She has made a name for herself, uploading content alongside her two sisters, Emily and Erica. Usually, she posts vlogs, lip-syncs, and challenges.

Source: Legit.ng