Alejandra Onieva's biography: who is Sebastian Stan's girlfriend?

Alejandra Onieva is an accomplished actress and model. She is famous for her roles in popular TV shows and films such as El secreto de Puente Viejo, High Seas, and Por un punado de besos. She is also a social activist.

Alejandra Onieva attends 'Instyle Beauty Awards' 2019 at Real Fabrica de Tapices on May 28, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The actress is also famous for dating the famed actor Sebastian Stan since July 2020. Precisely who is Sebastian Stan dating? Learn more in her bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Alejandra Onieva

Alejandra Onieva Alias: Alejandra

Alejandra Date of birth: June 1, 1992

June 1, 1992 Place of birth: Madrid, Spain

Madrid, Spain Age: 29 (as of 2021)

29 (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Nationality: Spanish

Spanish Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Career: Actress, model

Actress, model Famous as: The girlfriend of Sebastian Stan

The girlfriend of Sebastian Stan Fluently speaks: Spanish, English, Italian

Spanish, English, Italian Height in feet and inches: 5'5

5'5 Height in cm: 165 cm

165 cm Weight in lbs: 114lbs

114lbs Weight in kg: 52kg

52kg Body measurements: 34-26-35 inches

34-26-35 inches Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan Education: Villanueva University

Villanueva University Brothers: Willi and Inigo

Willi and Inigo Instagram: @ale_onieva

Alejandra Onieva's biography

The actress was born on June 1, 1992. As of 2021, Alejandra Onieva's age is 29. She was born in Madrid, Spain.

Onieva has two younger brothers, namely Inigo and Willi Onieva.

Onieva attends "Alta Mar" second season preview by Netflix at Noia Festival on November 8, 2019 in Noia, Spain. Photo: Cristina Andina/Getty Images for Netflix

Source: Getty Images

Education

The actress studied Fashion, Advertisement and Public Relations at Villanueva University. However, she did not complete her studies; she left after getting a lead role in El secreto de Puente Viejo.

Alejandra has taken several other courses such as voice training from Juan Codina School, theatre from Cuarta Pared School, acting for camera and film at the Interactive Studios, and acting from Will Keen and Working Progress School.

Career

Alejandra has been successful in her career as an actress so far. She made her debut in 2011 when she appeared in the Spanish telenovela El secreto de Puente Viejo. She was a cast member in the series between 2011 and 2014.

The actress had a leading role in the in 2014 drama-romance movie Por un punado de besos. She has been in many other movies and TV shows since.

Here is a summary of some of her acting credits:

El secreto de Puente Viejo (2011-2014) – Soledad Castro Montenegro

(2011-2014) – Soledad Castro Montenegro Por un punado de besos (2014) – Mamen

(2014) – Mamen Captain Mandarina: Electrico (2014) – Girl

(2014) – Girl Hazing (2015) – Gladys

(2015) – Gladys Dalia de las Hadas (2017)

(2017) Queens (2017)

(2017) Presunto culpable (2018) – Anne Otxoa

(2018) – Anne Otxoa Sotto Corpertura: La cattura di Zagaria (2017) – Agata Farina

(2017) – Agata Farina Ella es tu padre (2017-2018) – Chloe

(2017-2018) – Chloe High Seas (2019) – Carolina Villanueva

The talented actress has also starred in various theatre plays, such as El burlador de Sevilla and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Onieva has worked as a model for various fashion brands. She has been involved in promoting top brands such as DKNY and Guerlain.

Alejandra is also a social activist. She loves to educate people on saving the oceans and sea creatures such as turtles, dolphins, and whales.

Personal life

Alejandra and Sebastian Stan dating status came to the limelight in July 2020 when the two were spotted together during a trip to Ibiza. The suspicion that Alejandra was Sebastian Stan's girlfriend was confirmed when they posted each other on their Instagram accounts in the course of the year.

Sebastian Stan and Alejandra Onieva seen out and about in Manhattan on August 25, 2020 in New York City. Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

The couple maintains a relatively low profile in their personal lives. However, Sebastian Stan's relationship recently became the centre of attention online when he shared a hearty message with his girlfriend on her birthday. He shared a three-minute film titled Life is beautiful on his Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend.

The video captures his daily activities beside his phone (which displays a photo of Alejandra).

Though his girlfriend is not physically present in the video, he captures himself waking up by her side, making her breakfast, doing yoga with her, treating her to dinner, and even watching a romantic movie with her. He captioned:

Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!! Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness…you became the light. I'm so grateful.

Onieva was pleased, and she responded with the comment:

The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me, te quiero!

Sebastian Stan and his girlfriend Onieva have an age difference of almost ten years. As of June 2021, Stan is 38 years old and will be turning 39 in August 2021.

Sebastian Stan's girlfriends in the past included Jennifer Morrison (2012-2013), Dianna Agron (2011), Leighton Meester (2008-2010), and Margarita Levieva (2014-2016). Alejandra was formerly engaged to Nicolas Labelle, a model, for four years.

Where is Sebastian Stan's girlfriend now?

Onieva is currently part of the cast in the soon-to-be-released comedy/drama film Historias para no contar (Stories Not to Be Told). She has a starring role in Cesc Gay-directed film, which is expected to be released in 2021.

What is Alejandra Onieva's height?

The actress stands at a height of 5 feet 5 inches, or 165 cm. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. She is of a slim build, and her measurements are 34-26-35 inches.

Alejandra Onieva is a remarkable actress and model. Her passion and commitment to her work are notable, and so is her love for her popular boyfriend, Sebastian Stan.

