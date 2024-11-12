Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter Priscilla’s achievements

The movie star shared her 23-year-old daughter’s achievements, including her many businesses and milestones

Iyabo Ojo’s post raised mixed feelings, with several netizens encouraging her to brag

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has once again taken to social media to brag about her 23-year-old daughter, Priscilla.

Just recently, the controversial movie star shared Priscilla’s biography on her Instagram page to the surprise of some fans.

In the post, Iyabo Ojo listed Priscilla’s age, achievements, businesses, awards, and more. The movie star also thanked her daughter for making her a proud mum.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo shares her daughter Priscilla's biography. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

Some of the things Iyabo Ojo revealed in Priscy’s biography is that she started acting at the age of three and landed her first major role at the age of 11 in Toyin Abraham’s movie, Jejeloye.

The actress shared her daughter’s businesses, awards, educational background and more. On a final note, Iyabo Ojo wrote:

“God bless you, my darling @its.priscy, for making me proud, you shall be greater than me👏 😍.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo shares Priscilla's biography

Read what some social media users had to say about Iyabo Ojo sharing her daughter Priscilla's biography on her Instagram page:

frekeffabian:

“Mama brag please,brag it,it is not easy,I am so happy for you 😍.”

realmercyaigbe:

“My Big Baby 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

princesscomedian:

“Big P all day every day👏.”

Folatinubu_22:

“May ur children makes u proud too darling.”

kiitanbukola:

“Proud mum , bragging right ❤️.”

lolamagret:

“She will continue to make you proud 😍😍😍 She will reap the fruit of your labor ijmn🙏🙏.”

oluwayemisiadeoba1:

“Proud mama, God bless you and your kids.”

Beembhola:

“@its.priscy every one that curse you shall be cursed in 100 folds, God will continie to elevate you my girl. Keep making us proud❤️.”

busyfingers14:

“More achievements to come babygirl ❤️❤️❤️.”

richardoshin:

“Impressive 👏.”

bamiroadesewa:

“Proud mama syndrome, I'm here for it all, Weldon QUEEN MAMA.”

Fauzeeyahmama:

“Awwww this got me emotional mehn 😍❤️❤️ your joy shall be permanent queen mother 😍🙌She and her brother will continue to be a source of happiness to you ma❤️.”

Priscilla chills with in-laws

Legit.ng previously reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, who is in Tanzania, was having a good time with her in-laws.

In the recording, she sat with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone.

The influencer also took time to hype a little girl who was dancing to Juma Jux's song, which was playing.

