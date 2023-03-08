Who are Elizabeth Taylor’s children? Meet her kids and grandkids

Elizabeth Taylor was a British-American actress, business mogul, and humanitarian. She is famous for her role in the 1963 film Cleopatra. The superstar became the first actress to earn 1 million dollars in a single movie. The Hollywood icon won many awards including three Academy Awards and four Golden Globe awards. The actress passed on in 2011, leaving behind four children and ten grandchildren. Discover more about Elizabeth Taylor’s children and grandchildren in this article.

Actress Elizabeth Taylor posing with her Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 42nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Los Angeles, California, January 27, 1985. Photo by Michael Montfort

Elizabeth Taylor was born Dame Elizabeth Rosemond Taylor on 27 February 1932 in London, England. She won an Academy Award for her role as a conflicted call girl in New York in Butterfield 8 (1960). Taylor left behind a big family, which has continued to grow after her demise. Here is a look at her children and grandkids.

Elizabeth Taylor's marital life

Elizabeth Taylor was married eight times to seven men. All her marriages were unsuccessful and ended up in divorce. Here is a summary of her marital life:

Conrad Hilton

She met and wed her first husband, 23-year-old hotel heir Conrad Hilton when she was only 18. The marriage didn't last long, and it ended in 1951.

Michael Wilding

Taylor married Michael Wilding, a British actor, in 1952. The two met when she was making Ivanhoe in England. Although he was 20 years older, he was the calm presence Elizabeth needed. The two had two sons, but sadly after five years, they parted ways in 1957.

Mike Todd

Shortly after her divorce from Michael, Elizabeth met Mike Todd, a movie producer. They married in 1957 despite their 25 years age gap and were blessed with a daughter. As she recalled in Elizabeth Takes Off, this was her first significant love.

God, I loved him. My self-esteem, my image, everything soared under his exuberant, loving care.

The marriage tragically ended when Todd died in a plane crash near Grants, New Mexico, on 22 March 1958. The 48-year-old was flying on his place, the Liz, in New Mexico.

Eddie Fisher

After Todd's death, Taylor found comfort in his close friend, singer Eddie Fisher's arm. Eddie was married to actress Debbie Reynolds when he started dating Elizabeth. Taylor says the marriage was already in trouble before her involvement with Eddie.

It was distressing to open the papers day after day and see captions under my photographs referring to me as a homewrecker.

Richard Burton

Taylor and co-star Richard Burton's extramarital affair on the Rome set of Cleopatra was in the headlines, and the public disapproved. Taylor recalled in her memoir.

I've always admitted that I'm ruled by my passions, and I can't pretend I didn't know what I was doing when I became involved with Richard

They got married in 1964, and they adopted a girl named Maria. The couple divorced in 1974 but reconciled soon after. They remarried in 1975, but a year later, in 1976, they divorced again.

John Warner

Elizabeth married John Warner, the Virginia politician who became a senator in 1979. The political lifestyle did not suit her, so she divorced him in 1982.

Larry Fortensky

Taylor later got into an unlikely union with Larry Fortensky, a construction worker 20 years her junior. The two met at the Betty Ford Clinic, and tied the knot in 1991. They parted ways in 1996, and Taylor vowed never to marry again.

Elizabeth Taylor's children

Where are Elizabeth Taylor's children today? Elizabeth has four children from four of her seven husbands. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren. Take a look at her kids and grandkids below:

1. Michael Howard Wilding, Jr.

Michael Wilding Jr. and Brooke Palance sighted on May 19, 1986 at Liberty Cafe in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella

Michael Howard Wilding, Jr. was born on 6 January 1953 in Santa Monica, California. He is the eldest of Elizabeth Taylor's sons, together with Michael Wilding, a British actor. He is an actor just like his famous parents, and he became famous from the late 1950s to the 1980s, when he appeared in several films. They include: Dallas, Guiding Light, Blame It on the Night and Deadly Illusion.

Wilding Jr. was married to Betty Clutter before divorcing and marrying Brooke Palance. They have been married since August 1982, and they have three children.

2. Christopher Edward Wilding

Dame Elizabeth Taylor and son Chris Wilding during InStyle Magazine Gala to Celebrate the Release of Elizabeth Taylor: My Love Affair with Jewelry at Christie's in New York City. Photo: J. Vespa

Christopher Edward Wilding is one of Elizabeth Taylor's kids from her marriage to Michael Wilding. He was born on 27 February 1955 in Los Angeles, California. Wilding followed in their parent's footsteps and became an actor and film director. His famous films include The Shadow, Overboard, and Tombstone.

Christopher is married to his second wife, Margaret Carlton, and they have one child. He has two kids with his first wife, Aileen Getty, whom he was married to from 1981 to 1987.

3. Liza Todd

Lord David Rowe-Beddoe and Liza Todd Burton attend a ceremony honoring Richard Burton with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to Elizabeth Taylor's star in Hollywood.. Photo: Jerod Harris

Liza Todd is the eldest of Elizabeth Taylor's daughters, and she is from her third husband, Mike Todd. She was born on 6 August 1957 and grew up in England and Switzerland. She became interested in horses and used to paint them before switching to African wildlife.

Todd is one of the best equestrian sculptors, exhibiting her work in the US and Europe. Todd was married to Hap Tivey from 1984 to 2003, and together they have two sons.

4. Maria Burton

Actor Richard Burton's daughter Maria Burton attends a ceremony honoring Richard Burton on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Maria Burton Carson is the adopted daughter of the late Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. She was born on 1 August 1961 in Munich, German, but was raised by Taylor and Burton in the US. She is a philanthropist and clothing designer in Idaho.

She married talent agent Daniel S. Carson in 1981 and got a daughter Elizabeth Diane Carson. The couple's marriage did not work, and Carson reportedly sued Burton for custody of their daughter in 1986. He accused her of secretly taking Elizabeth Carson away to Taylor's Los Angeles home. Carson also alleged Maria was at the time "harmful and irresponsible."

She later married Tom McKeown in 1992, and they were blessed with a baby boy name Richard McKeown. Richard seems to have had a shaky life as a kid, as it was reported that his mother filed a restraining order against his father.

Who are Elizabeth Taylor's grandchildren?

The award-winning actress has 10 grandchildren from her kids. Here is a look at Elizabeth Taylor's grandchildren

1. Laela Wilding

L-R, Finn McMurray, Laela Wilding, Caleb Wilding attend The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Art Auction Benefit Presented By Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Laela was born on 25 July 1971 in Oregon, Portland. She is a graphic designer and yoga instructor from Portland, Oregon, where she lives with her family. His parents are Michael Wilding Jr. and Brooke Palance.

2. Naomi Wilding

Naomi Wilding attends The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS at The City of West Hollywood Park on September 17, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Naomi was born in 1976. She is a fashion director at Issue Magazine and an ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. She is married to Anthony Gran, who runs the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles. She is Laela's sister.

3. Caleb Wilding

Caleb Wilding attends the Sophie Caby and Ken Ehrlich artist reception and launch of Wilding Cran Gallery's Unit B at Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny

Caleb Wilding is the first grandson of Elizabeth Taylor. He was born in 1983 and was adopted by his parents, Christopher Wilding and Aileen Getty. His maternal great grandfather is oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.

4. Andrew Wilding

Photographer Laura Villasenor and Andrew Wilding attend Art of Elysium's "Pieces Of Heaven" presented by Vanity Fair and BMW held at Palihouse Holloway in Los Angeles. Photo: Charley Gallay

Andrew Wilding was born in 1984 and is Elizabeth Taylor's second grandson. He is the second son of Christopher Wilding and Aileen Getty. Andrew is in the entertainment industry as a producer and cinematographer. He is also an actor with two films, Freestyle and Dead on Thursday.

5. Tarquin Wilding

Tarquin Wilding and Elizabeth Taylor great-granddaughter Vivian McMurray attend the Actor's Funds 2018 Looking Ahead Awards at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Tarquin was born in 1989 in Los Angeles, California. He is the half-brother of Laela and Naomi Wilding. He is also the third child of Michael Wilding Jr. and Brooke Palance, the daughter of actor Jack Palance.

Tarquin followed in his grandmother's footsteps by becoming an actress. He has appeared in films such as Silent But Deadly, Shameless, and In Between. Like his cousins, he is also involved in the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

6. Lowell Wilding

Photo: @lowell.wilding on Facebook (modified by author)

Lowell Wilding was born in 1991 to Christopher Wilding and Margaret Carlton. He works at Elizabeth Taylor Trust, compiling the Elizabeth Taylor Archive. He keeps his grandmother's legacy by being an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

7. Quinn Tivey

Quinn Tivey arrives at the The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS at West Hollywood Park on September 15, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Quinn was born in 1986 in New York, U.S. He studied film at USC and was an assistant to one of the producers of the 2010 film The Company Men. He is also an officer and an ambassador for The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. His parents are Liza Todd and Hap Tivey.

8. Rhys Tivey

Rhys Tivey of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation attends the 4th Annual Town & Country Philanthropy Summit at Hearst Tower on May 9, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Rhys was born in 1991 in Ney York. He is an accomplished jazz musician. He is a trumpeter, vocalist, singer and songwriter and plays weekly at Gallagher's Steak House in Times Square. He is Quinn's younger brother.

9. Elizabeth Carson

Eliza Carson at the 25th Anniversary of Elizabeth Taylor's White Diamonds hosted by Eva Longoria on 05 Apr 2016 in New York. Photo: Andrew H Walker

Maria Burton's daughter from her first marriage to Daniel S. Carson is Tailor's ninth grandchild. She was born in 1982 and was named after her grandmother. She is a mother to a 19-year-old son named Christian. She is a humanitarian in New York and an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

10. Richard McKeown

Richard McKeown was born in 2001 and is Elizabeth Taylor's last grandchild. He is the son of Maria Maria Burton and Tom McKeown. Nothing much is known about her but according to Wales Online, he had a shaky childhood. His mother had filed a restraining order against his father.

Did Elizabeth Taylor have children?

Yes, the actress had four children. They are Michael Howard Wilding, Jr., Christopher Edward Wilding, Liza Todd and Maria Burton.

How many children did Elizabeth Taylor have?

The late Elizabeth Taylor, who died on 23 March at 79, was married eight times. She had four children from three of those marriages.

Did Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor have a child together?

Yes, the couple share a daughter named Maria Burton together. She, however, was not their biological daughter, but she was adopted.

Elizabeth Taylor was a talented actress and business mogul. Interestingly, Elizabeth Taylor's children and grandchildren are famous like her. She was married eight times and had four children and ten grandchildren. They continue to live happily as they continue her legacy in the entertainment world and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

